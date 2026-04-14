EPRA announces April–May rates as global surge pushes fuel prices higher
Motorists across Kenya are set to feel the pinch once again after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a sharp increase in fuel prices for the period between 15th April and 14th May 2026.
In its latest press release, EPRA confirmed that the cost of both Super Petrol and Diesel has risen significantly, even as the government moved to cushion consumers through tax adjustments and subsidies.
Sharp increases in Petrol and Diesel
According to EPRA, the maximum allowed pump prices have increased notably in the latest review cycle.
In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel increase by Sh28.69/litre and Sh40.30/litre respectively, while the price of Kerosene remains unchanged.
This means that in Nairobi, motorists will now pay up to Sh206.97 per litre for petrol and Sh206.84 for diesel, while kerosene will retail at Sh152.78 per litre.
Coastal towns such as Mombasa will see slightly lower prices, with petrol retailing at Sh203.69 per litre.
Government steps in to cushion consumers
Despite the steep increases, the government has introduced measures aimed at easing the burden on consumers.
One of the key interventions is a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products.
EPRA noted, “Effectively, the Value Added Tax rate on Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene has been reduced from 16% to 13% to cushion consumers from the high landed cost of petroleum products.”
In addition, the government will tap into the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to stabilise prices.
“The Government will further cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilising approximately Sh6.2 billion to stabilise the pump prices.”
While these measures may soften the blow, they have not been enough to offset the scale of the increases driven by global market forces.
Global prices driving local pain
The latest price adjustments have largely been attributed to a sharp rise in the cost of imported fuel.
EPRA highlighted a dramatic increase in the landed cost of petroleum products between February and March 2026.
“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 41.53%… Diesel increased by 68.72%… while Kerosene increased by 105.15% over the same period.”
These figures point to sustained volatility in international oil markets, which continues to have a direct impact on domestic fuel pricing in Kenya.
Special considerations in pricing
EPRA also clarified that certain fuel shipments were excluded from the pricing computation.
“We wish to reiterate that as per the earlier directive from the Government, the Super Petrol delivered by One Petroleum ex MT Paloma has not been included in the computation of the applicable prices.”
What this means for Kenyans
The latest increase is likely to have a ripple effect across the economy, pushing up transport costs and, ultimately, the price of goods and services.
Diesel, in particular, plays a crucial role in logistics and production, meaning its sharp rise could drive inflationary pressure in the coming weeks.
While government interventions such as tax reductions and subsidies offer temporary relief, they also raise questions about sustainability, especially given the heavy reliance on public funds to stabilise prices.
As pump prices climb, the broader economic impact is likely to be felt far beyond petrol stations, affecting households and businesses alike.
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