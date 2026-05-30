Kenya's latest tourism strategy involves artificial intelligence, how it works

Google Kenya and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife have announced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered partnership aimed at transforming how Kenya markets itself as a tourism destination and attracting more international visitors.

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The collaboration, unveiled on Thursday, May 29, is anchored on the Ministry's Magical Kenya, Origin of Wonder platform and seeks to position Kenya as Africa's leading AI-first tourism destination.

According to the Ministry, the partnership was informed by recommendations from the Kenya Tourism Rebranding and Repositioning Taskforce and is expected to help increase visitor numbers, create jobs and improve how tourism data is collected and used in decision-making.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the initiative marks a major shift from traditional destination marketing to a more data-driven approach.

"Adopting an AI-first approach allows us to move beyond traditional marketing and build a sophisticated digital infrastructure. This will position Kenya as Africa's leading digitally enabled tourism destination, helping us to double international arrivals and increase revenue for national prosperity," Miano said.

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As part of the strategy, Google and the Ministry plan to develop a Tourism Pulse Data Hub on Google Cloud.

The platform will provide real-time insights based on global search trends and online sentiment about Kenya, enabling tourism authorities to respond more quickly to changing traveller interests and market conditions.

The partnership will also introduce an AI-powered trip-planning tool powered by Google's Gemini models.

The tool is expected to generate personalised travel itineraries based on individual traveller preferences, offering alternatives to traditional tourism packages.

Beyond marketing, the initiative will focus on digital skills development for young people and small tourism businesses.

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Google's training programmes will equip youth and tourism entrepreneurs with digital skills while helping local experience curators create tourism products using Kenya's cultural and heritage content available through Google Arts & Culture.

The Ministry said the move is intended to open new employment opportunities in the growing digital tourism economy.

To boost Kenya's visibility in international markets, the partnership will also utilise Google Analytics and Google Ads to target potential travellers as they begin researching and planning trips.

Google Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director Alex Okosi said the company hopes the initiative will strengthen the country's tourism ecosystem while creating opportunities for local businesses.

"We are excited to see how the power of AI and our digital skilling initiatives can empower Kenyan youth and tourism SMEs. By supporting ecosystem innovators to train local curators and provide advanced market intelligence, we are helping to create a more resilient and inclusive tourism economy that showcases the very best of Kenya to the world," he said.

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