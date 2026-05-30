US responds after High Court stops proposed Ebola isolation facility

Workers load World Health Organization (WHO) emergency supplies onto a United Nations plane in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, headed for Congo to combat the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province. Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku

Workers load World Health Organization (WHO) emergency supplies onto a United Nations plane in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, headed for Congo to combat the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province. Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku

The United States government has stated it is aware of a Kenyan High Court order regarding plans for an Ebola isolation facility in Kenya.

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The US intends to commit $13.5 million (Sh1.7 billion) toward Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts.

In a post on X, the State Department of Foreign Assistance and Humanitarian Affairs said: “We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya against the Ebola isolation facility. We are in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections.”

The statement follows a ruling by High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi on May 29, 2026, which issued conservatory orders temporarily halting government actions to establish, approve, or facilitate any Ebola-related quarantine, isolation, or treatment facilities linked to the United States or other foreign entities.

The orders also prevent the admission of individuals exposed to or infected with Ebola under such arrangements until the case is heard on June 2.

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The petition was filed by the Katiba Institute, a constitutional and human rights advocacy group, which raised concerns including public consultation, transparency, and potential public health implications.

Proposed Facility

The plan involved a 50-bed isolation facility at Laikipia Air Base in central Kenya for US nationals exposed to or potentially infected with Ebola amid an ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Local leaders in Laikipia County and some health sector stakeholders expressed reservations about the project, citing the need for adequate consultation and consideration of national health system capacities.

The development takes place within a broader US-Kenya Health Cooperation Framework signed in December 2025.

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The five-year agreement is valued at up to $2.5 billion, with the US committing up to $1.6 billion and Kenya contributing $850 million toward priorities including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and infectious disease preparedness.

The current Ebola outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, is centred in northeastern DRC with linked cases in Uganda.

The World Health Organization declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17, 2026. The US has provided $13.5 million to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.