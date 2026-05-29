A fire broke out at a dormitory at Moi Girls, Nairobi on Monday evening

A fire broke out at a dormitory at Moi Girls, Nairobi on Monday evening

From Kyanguli to Utumishi, history of Kenya’s school fire tragedies

In several cases, the fires happened during periods of student unrest or dissatisfaction within schools.

For decades, school fires have remained one of the darkest and most painful recurring tragedies in Kenya’s education system.

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From dormitories going up in flames in the middle of the night to students becoming trapped behind locked doors and grilled windows, nearly every major incident has raised the same questions about safety, overcrowding, discipline, and emergency preparedness.

While each tragedy has had its own circumstances, investigations over the years have repeatedly pointed to similar causes, including arson, electrical faults, poor dormitory design, overcrowding, and delayed emergency response.

In several cases, the fires happened during periods of student unrest or dissatisfaction within schools.

The recent fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which killed at least 16 students in May 2026, has once again forced the country to reflect on the long trail of school fire disasters that continue to haunt Kenya’s education sector.

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St Kizito Secondary School tragedy in 1991

One of the earliest major school tragedies linked to unrest happened at St. Kizito Mixed Secondary School in July 1991.

St Kizito fire 1991

The incident followed unrest involving male students attacking girls in the school.

Reports from later historical reviews linked the chaos to a fire outbreak during the violence. Nineteen girls died while many others were injured.

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More than 70 girls were also sexually abused in the incident that drew international eyes.

At the time, the Education Minister was Peter Oloo Aringo, who served in the education docket during the Moi administration.

The tragedy shocked the country and triggered national debate about school discipline, student welfare, and the handling of unrest in boarding schools.

The institution was permanently closed and later reopened under the new name St. Cyprien Secondary School in an effort to move past the painful legacy.

Bombolulu Girls fire in 1998

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In 1998, another devastating dormitory fire struck Bombolulu Girls Secondary School, later renamed Mazeras Memorial Girls’ School.

Bombolulu Girls fire in 1998

The fire killed 26 girls after flames swept through an overcrowded dormitory at night.

Reports later revealed that one of the dormitory doors had been locked from the outside while the windows were fitted with metal grills, making escape difficult.

The cause of the fire was never fully settled publicly, although reports at the time pointed to suspected arson or an electrical fault.

The incident led to renewed calls for mandatory emergency exits, removal of barred windows, and improved boarding school safety inspections.

At the time, the Education Minister was Kalonzo Musyoka.

Nyeri High School fire in 1999

In 1999, four student prefects died at Nyeri High School after fellow students allegedly locked them inside a cubicle and set it on fire using petrol during unrest at the school.

The deaths shocked the country because the victims were student leaders targeted during a period of tension within the school.

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Nyeri High School fire in 1999

The tragedy exposed the dangerous escalation of student unrest in some Kenyan boarding schools during the late 1990s.

The government responded by tightening rules around student discipline and strengthening inspections in boarding schools. Henry Koskey was serving as

The Education Minister at the time was Henry Koskey.

Kyanguli Secondary School fire in 2001

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The deadliest school fire in Kenya’s history occurred at Kyanguli Secondary School in March 2001.

A dormitory housing boy was set on fire at night, killing 67 students and injuring many others.

Investigations later linked the blaze to arson allegedly carried out by two students following disputes over school administration, discipline, poor conditions, and cancellation of examination results.

Survivors later recounted how students struggled to escape as flames spread rapidly through the packed dormitory.

The tragedy remains one of the most painful disasters ever witnessed in Kenya’s education sector.

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At the time, Henry Koskey was still serving as Education Minister. Following the incident, the government ordered nationwide school inspections and introduced stricter dormitory safety guidelines.

Kyanguli School fire

However, many recommendations were poorly implemented over the years.

Asumbi Girls Boarding Primary School fire in 2012

In August 2012, a fire broke out at Asumbi Girls Boarding Primary School, killing eight pupils.

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Investigators believed the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault. Reports later showed that grilled windows and locked doors prevented many pupils from escaping in time.

The tragedy renewed criticism over unsafe dormitory designs in Kenyan schools despite previous recommendations after earlier disasters.

Mutula Kilonzo was the Education Minister during that period under President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

Asumbi Girls School fire

Moi Girls School fire in 2017

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In September 2017, a dormitory at Moi Girls School caught fire, killing 10 students and injuring dozens more.

Investigations later concluded that the fire was deliberately started by a 14-year-old student who reportedly wanted to leave the school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i later confirmed that the fire was an arson attack.

The incident occurred during a period when schools across Kenya were experiencing increased unrest and dormitory fires.

The government responded with tighter monitoring of schools, counselling programmes, and fresh safety audits.

Fred Matiang’i was serving as Education Cabinet Secretary at the time.

A fire broke out at a dormitory at Moi Girls, Nairobi on Monday evening

Hillside Endarasha Academy fire in 2024

In September 2024, a dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy killed 21 boys aged between 10 and 14 years. The dormitory reportedly housed more than 150 pupils.

Authorities initially said the cause of the fire was under investigation, although concerns were raised about overcrowding and safety compliance.

President William Ruto declared days of national mourning and ordered investigations into the disaster.

At the time, Julius Ogamba was serving as Education Cabinet Secretary, who had just taken over from Ezekiel Machogu following a cabinet reshuffle.

Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Utumishi Girls Academy fire in 2026

The latest tragedy happened in May 2026 at Utumishi Girls Academy where at least 16 students died after a fire broke out in a dormitory shortly after midnight. Nearly 80 others were injured.

Survivors said some students were forced to jump through windows to escape. Early reports suggested that the doors on the affected floor may have been locked, while investigators also began probing possible arson.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said investigations were ongoing as the country mourned yet another school fire disaster.

A cycle Kenya has struggled to break

Nearly every major school fire in Kenya has exposed the same weaknesses.

Dormitory engulfed by fire, left in ruins at Utumishi Senior School, Gilgil

Investigations have repeatedly highlighted overcrowded dormitories, locked exits, grilled windows, delayed response, lack of firefighting equipment, and poor enforcement of safety standards.

Many of the tragedies have also been linked to student unrest, mental health struggles, harsh disciplinary environments, and unresolved tensions within schools.