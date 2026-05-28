Inside Kenya’s Burning Dormitories: The Ashes, The agony, and the broken Promises

As the ashes cool in Utumishi Girls, the nation is left asking hard questions. How many more children must die in their sleep before school boards, principals, and ministry officials take safety compliance seriously?

For Kenyans, the tragedy at Utumishi Girls is a heartbreaking case of déjà vu. At 1.00AM on Thursday, in Gilgil. Inside the dormitories of Utumishi Girls Academy, hundreds of students are fast asleep, Minutes later, a tragedy strikes.

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Flames, thick and unforgiving, tear through the second-floor dormitory. Screams pierce the night air. In a desperate bid for survival, terrified young girls are forced to jump from balconies, others racing for the emergency door that failed them terribly.

It comes on the heels of the horrific 2024 Hillside Endarasha Academy fire in Nyeri that claimed 21 innocent boys.

Kenya has had a tragic history of boarding school fires resulting in student fatalities, often linked to arson, overcrowding, and compromised emergency exits.

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President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi donated ten buses to various secondary schools and community groups from across the country

The single deadliest school fire tragedy in Kenyan history occurred in March 2001 at Kyanguli Secondary school in Machakos county, where 67 boys perished after their fellow students intentionally set the dormitory ablaze.

The case against the two 16-year-old boys accused in the fire incident was declared a mistrial, insinuating that no one was ever punished for one of Kenya's deadliest acts of arson.

That incident was not isolated, it followed a fire at Bombolulu Girls Secondary in Kwale County in 1997, where 26 girls died having been trapped in an overcrowded dormitory with only one door for playing as an entrance and exit, which at the time was locked from the outside.

Worse enough, the windows that would have acted as the saviour of the moment, were barred in that the students could not escape. The school was later renamed Mazeras Memorial Girls School so as to honour the victims.

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Another fire tragedy took place in St Kizito Secondary School in Meru, which resulted in 19 deaths. The same incidents were also witnessed in Endarasha Boys Secondary where two boys died, another happening in Asumbi Girls Primary School in Homabay in 2010 and eight students died.

A burnt-out dormitory building at Itiero boys high school in Kenya's Kisii county, set on fire by students during a night of unrest

A severe wave of arson swept through the Kenyan schools in 2016, where more than 100 high schools experienced fire incidents as a result of students protests against restricted parental visits and shortened holidays.

These were the measures put in place by the then- Education Minister Fred Matiang’i’s crackdown on exam cheating. In that year alone, 239 cases of fire and 244 forms of unrest were recorded.

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Then another wave in September 2017 where a fire broke out at Moi Girls High School and 10 students died. Then- Education Minister Fred Matiang’i confirmed that the incident was due to arson.

Where a Form One student, by then aged 14 years was sentenced to 5 years in prison for her role in the blaze. The court found out that her intention was not to kill her schoolmates but to force a transfer out of the school.

With the most recent case of the Hillside Endarasha in Nyeri, an incident that happened less than two years ago, A dormitory housing 156 boys caught fire, and the official report revealed that the dormitory was overcrowded as it housed 164 in a space that could hardly contain the numbers.

A dormitory on fire at Kakamega High School

The exit doors were also very narrow hence hindering the ease of escape and evacuation processes.

The school had to eventually close down its boarding facilities and now operates as a dayschool. This is after an issuance of a court order.

In the years between these crises, incidences of small fires have also been recorded. Njia High School in Meru, Kakamega High School and BuruBuru Girls and many more cases.

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However, with all these fire tragedies, Kenya has never lacked a prescription for the problem at hand. Which is always for convenience.

The country has produced manuals, task forces,reports and circulars all proving to be hot air, worse enough, the tragedies keep re-occurring and the children continue to die.

Even with the 2008 safety standard manual for schools that clearly highlights that the space between dormitory beds should not be less than 1.2 meters with corridor space of atleast two metres.

Still most schools remain ill-prepared to deal with fire emergencies as per the audit report conducted in 2020 by the office of the auditor General.

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Implementation of the fire safety measures has proved difficult due to limitations of inadequate infrastructure and limited training in fire safety preparedness.

Flames are seen as firefighters try to control a fire at a school in Adana, southern Turkey, on November 29, 2016 that killed 12 people

Unless something structurally takes a different direction, not just words but actions in terms of budget allocations, inspection regimes and investigations being done within short time frames and perpetrators are brought on trials and judgment issued, sadly the fire tragedy at utumishi might not be the last one.

As the ashes cool in Gilgil, the nation is left asking hard questions. How many more children must die in their sleep before school boards, principals, and ministry officials take safety compliance seriously?

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How many more task forces must be formed before actual enforcement happens on the ground?