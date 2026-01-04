File image of Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Ogamba Migos with Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Amb. Julius Bitok

2026 academic calendar: Exam timelines, key dates & what parents should know

Here are the key dates and exam timelines

The Ministry of Education has released the academic calendar for the year 2026, detailing key dates and events as parents and learners prepare for the start of another year.

According to the circular which was released by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, Basic Education Institutions which include pre-primary, primary, junior, senior, and secondary schools are set to open on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The schedule which was shared with the Teachers Service Commission, Kenya National Examination Council, Council of Governors, regional directors of education, county directors of education and sub-county directors of education indicates that term 1 will run for 13 weeks with the closing date set on April 2, 2026.

Learners will break for half-term on February 25 and head back to school on March 1, 2026 for the remaining half of the term.

Schools will close on April 7 for a period of three weeks running until April 24, with a weekend lengthening learners’ stay at home.

The second term is the longest, running for 14 weeks with schools scheduled to open on April 27, 2026.

Learners will enjoy a five-day half term break running from June 24 to June 28.

Second term: Key dates & the longest term

The second half term will conclude on July 31, followed by a three-week August holiday running from August 1 to August 21 with a weekend prolonging the holiday.

Third term which is the shortest will kick off on August 24 and run for nine weeks, concluding on October 23, 2026.

Candidates sitting national examinations will remain in school to sit for the exams as the rest of learners break for the holidays.

Examination dates & banned activities in term 3

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) commence on November 2 and run for three weeks, ending on November 20, 2026.

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) will run concurrently for five days from October 26.

The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Pre-Vocational Level Education Assessment (KPLEA) will also begin on October 26 and run for seven days.

The Ministry of Education reminded all stakeholders that activities and visits to secondary schools during the third term remain banned as communicated earlier.

Activities and visits to secondary schools in third term 2026 remain banned as per the earlier circulars.

The longest holiday

Learners will have the longest break lasting more than 10 weeks running from October 26 till the end of the year.

Diploma Teachers Training Colleges will follow a similar schedule with a minor deviation in the third term.

File image of Education CS Julius Migos

The term will run for 11 weeks, ending on November 6, 2026 with the end-year break commencing on November 9.