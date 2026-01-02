Advertisement

What parents need to know as schools reopen on January 5

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 18:44 - 02 January 2026
File image of Education CS Julius Migos
File image of Education CS Julius Migos
Parents can begin preparing for the new term after the government confirmed schools will reopen on January 5 and released Sh44.2 billion to fund learning
Basic education institutions across Kenya will reopen for Term One of the 2026 academic year on Monday, January 5, the Ministry of Education has announced, as the government released Sh44.2 billion in capitation funds to support learning activities.

In a press statement dated January 2, 2026, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the reopening follows the end of the Christmas and New Year holidays, with ministry field officers tasked with ensuring schools adhere to the official academic calendar.

The statement also provided an update on the placement of learners transitioning to Grade 10 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

According to the ministry, the first revision of Grade 10 placements was completed on December 29, 2025, and joining instructions have been available on the placement portal since December 30.

Parents, guardians and learners seeking a review of their placement will have another window to apply between January 6 and January 9, 2026. Requests for further review may be initiated through the learner’s Junior School or the Senior School of interest, with submissions made by the head of institution through the official placement system.

On funding, the government confirmed it has released Sh44,245,066,500.85 as capitation for Term One across all public basic education institutions. The funds have been distributed as follows:

Free Primary Education: Sh 3.7 billion
Free Day Junior School Education: Sh14.46 billion
Free Day Secondary Education: Sh26.08 billion

Learners heading back to school

The ministry said the release of funds is intended to ensure smooth operations in schools when the term begins on January 5, with Grade 10 learners expected to report to their respective senior schools from January 12, 2026.

CS Ogamba reaffirmed the government’s commitment to free and compulsory basic education as guaranteed under Article 53 of the Constitution.

He added that fees payable in senior schools remain unchanged and that the government will continue to provide capitation at the rate of Sh22,244 per learner per year.

School heads and principals were cautioned against imposing extra levies or fees, with the ministry warning that firm action will be taken against any verified cases of misappropriation of funds or unlawful charges imposed on parents and learners.

