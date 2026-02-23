When engines went silent: Why some powerful matatu saccos faded away

For decades, matatu Saccos have shaped urban mobility in Kenya, especially within Nairobi and its satellite towns.

At their peak, some operated like transport empires, disciplined fleets, strong branding, loyal commuters and tight route control.

Yet today, several once-formidable names have either disappeared completely or been reduced to shadows of their former selves.

The collapse of these Saccos was not sudden; it was gradual, predictable and, in many cases, avoidable.

One of the most cited examples is Double M Matatu Services, which once dominated the Jogoo Road route.

The rise: Order, identity and influence

At their height, saccos like Double M thrived because they offered something rare in the matatu industry: structure.

Vehicles were branded uniformly, crews wore identifiable uniforms, and stage discipline was enforced. Commuters trusted these Saccos for reliability and relative safety.

A Kawangware 46 matatu in CBD

Beyond transport, these organisations wielded serious influence. They negotiated routes, resolved internal disputes, and even shaped local economies by employing thousands of drivers, conductors, mechanics and stage marshals.

Some expanded aggressively, registering more vehicles than their routes could sustainably support, a decision that later came back to haunt them.

Internal mismanagement and leadership wrangles

One of the biggest contributors to the downfall of many matatu Saccos was poor governance. As revenue grew, so did internal power struggles.

Leadership positions became less about service and more about control of cash flows.

Once trust between members and management erodes, compliance collapses.

Owners begin operating independently, skipping Sacco rules while still benefiting from the brand, eventually hollowing it out from within.

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre

Regulatory pressure and policy shifts

Government reforms, particularly stricter enforcement by NTSA, exposed structural weaknesses within many Saccos.

Requirements around PSV inspections and sacco accountability demanded professionalism.

Some Saccos adapted. Others resisted change, viewing regulation as harassment rather than a necessary evolution.

Those that failed to modernise found themselves suspended, deregistered or crippled by fines. Smaller, more agile Saccos then took over their routes.

Competition from agile and more organised rivals

As older Saccos stagnated, new players entered the scene with better organisation, stronger internal controls and, in some cases, technology-driven operations.

Route optimisation and better crew welfare became selling points.

Passengers, often assumed to be loyal, proved otherwise. They followed efficiency, not nostalgia. Once commuters discovered alternatives that were faster, cleaner or better managed, legacy Saccos lost relevance almost overnight.

Economic pressures and rising operational costs

Fuel prices, spare parts, insurance premiums and daily levies steadily increased, squeezing profit margins. For Saccos already weakened by mismanagement, these pressures were devastating.

