What a broken pen really means in capital punishment cases
On Thursday, 19 February 2026, when Nyeri High Court Judge Kizito Magare pronounced the death sentence against Nicholas Macharia, it was not only the ruling itself that captured public attention. ,
Moments after delivering the judgment, the judge deliberately broke his pen, a brief, silent act that left many curious.
To many, the gesture appeared dramatic or unusual. In reality, it was neither spontaneous nor symbolic theatre. It was a deliberate act drawn from an old judicial tradition associated with the most serious punishment a court can impose.
A mark of finality
In judicial tradition, the pen represents authority, the power to record, correct and shape decisions. Breaking it after issuing a death sentence symbolises finality.
It signifies that the judgment is complete and that, from the judge’s perspective, nothing further can be written to alter it.
Unlike other sentences, capital punishment carries an irreversible weight. The broken pen acknowledges that reality, marking the moment when the court reaches the outer limit of its power.
Custom, not law
There is no statute or court rule in Kenya that requires a judge to break a pen after delivering a death sentence. The act has no legal consequence, and many judges never observe the practice at all.
Its rarity is what gives it meaning. When a judge chooses to perform it, the act is personal, a conscious decision to mark the gravity of the moment rather than a procedural obligation.
A sign of burden, not severity
Historically, the breaking of a pen has never been intended as a display of harshness or satisfaction. Instead, it reflects the moral weight of imposing a sentence that ends a human life.
It is a quiet acknowledgment that the law has demanded its most extreme outcome.
In earlier legal traditions, judges broke the pen to symbolise a hope that it would never again be used for such a purpose, a gesture of restraint rather than triumph.
Kenya’s legal reality
While the death penalty remains part of Kenyan law, executions have not been carried out for decades.
Death sentences are routinely commuted, creating a gap between what the law prescribes and what the state enforces.
This tension gives the broken pen added significance. It highlights the judge’s position at the crossroads of legal duty and evolving societal attitudes toward capital punishment.
Why the moment resonated
Macharia was convicted of the murder of seven-year-old Tamara Blessing Kabura, a crime the court described as premeditated and carried out with complete disregard for human life.
The seriousness of the offence left the court with little discretion under existing law.
