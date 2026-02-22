Essential car accessories for safe driving during the rainy season

Essential car accessories for safe driving during the rainy season

Essential car accessories for safe driving during the rainy season

As the rainy season sets in, Kenyan motorists face increased risks from flash floods, reduced visibility, and slippery surfaces. Beyond standard maintenance, here are a few aftermarket upgrades that can significantly improve vehicle control and driver clarity.

The rainy season transforms daily commutes into challenging navigation tasks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you are dealing with a sudden flash flood in Nairobi or slippery murram roads upcountry, your vehicle requires a few upgrades to handle the conditions safely.

Beyond the basic mechanical checkup, investing in these accessories can prevent accidents and save you from being stranded in a downpour.

1. High-Visibility Silicone Wiper Blades

Visibility is your first line of defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standard rubber blades often perish under the harsh Kenyan sun, leaving streaks when the rains finally arrive.

You should consider switching to silicone wiper blades.

Silicone 'water repellent' windshield wipers

These are more durable than traditional rubber and leave a thin water-repellent layer on your windscreen.

A vehicle fitted with silicone windshield wipers

Advertisement

Advertisement

This coating causes rain to bead up and roll away quickly, which significantly improves your view of the road during heavy storms.

Always ensure you choose the correct size for your car model to avoid uncleaned patches.

2. Hydrophobic Glass Treatments

While good wipers are vital, a hydrophobic glass treatment provides extra protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To apply this, the windscreen is first cleaned thoroughly with an alcohol-based cleaner to remove all oils and debris.

Professional hydrophobic glass treatment (@clearautobrami on X/Twitter)

Next, a microfibre applicator is used to spread the liquid repellent (typically a silicone- or fluorinated-polymer-based solution) in a circular motion across the dry glass.

Once the product hazes over after a few minutes, the surface is buffed with a clean cloth to create a durable, water-shedding barrier that allows rain to roll off at high speeds.

The aftermath of professional hydrophobic glass treatment (@clearautobrami on X/Twitter)

When you drive at speeds above 60 kilometres per hour, the airflow pushes the water droplets off the glass before the wipers even need to move.

This treatment is particularly useful at night when rain on the glass can catch the glare of oncoming headlights and temporarily blind you.

3. Heavy-Duty Rubber Floor Mats

Rainy weather inevitably brings mud and water into your car interior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standard carpet mats soak up this moisture, which leads to a damp smell and persistent window fogging.

You should install deep-ribbed rubber or TPE mats.

Heavy-duty rubber floor mats, branded Toyota

These are designed to catch water and mud in their grooves, keeping your car floor dry.

Because they do not hold moisture, they also help reduce the humidity inside the cabin, which keeps your windows from misting up while you drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. LED Fog Lights

The rain often comes with thick mist and grey skies that reduce visibility to a few metres.

If your car only has standard halogen headlights, you might find them insufficient.

Installing LED fog lights can make a massive difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A vehicle fitted with yellow LED fog lights, these sit lower on the bumper than standard headlights and improve visibility in rainy conditions

These lights sit lower on the bumper and cast a wider beam that cuts through the rain without reflecting off the water droplets.

This helps you see the road edges and lane markings more clearly without blinding other drivers.

5. Portable Tyre Inflator and Gauge

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grip your car has on a wet road depends entirely on your tyres.

Under-inflated tyres are dangerous in the rain because they increase the risk of aquaplaning, which is when your car slides uncontrollably on a thin film of water.

You should keep a portable tyre inflator in your boot.

A portable tyre inflator

This allows you to maintain the correct pressure at all times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Checking your tyre pressure once a week during the wet season ensures that the tread can effectively channel water away from the road surface.

6. Emergency Roadside Kit

Breakdowns are more frequent in wet weather due to electrical shorts or cars getting stuck in soft ground.

Your car should be equipped with a heavy-duty tow rope and a set of jumper cables.

Roadside Emergency Car Kit - 156-Piece Multipurpose Emergency Pack with Automotive Tools and First Aid Kit - Car Tool Kit Includes Heavy-Duty Jumper Cables and Tire Pressure Gauge (@www.amazon.sa)

Rain can often drain an older battery faster, and having cables on hand can save you a long wait in the rain.

Additionally, carry a high-intensity waterproof torch and a reflective triangle.

If you have to stop on the side of the road in a storm, these items ensure that other motorists can see you from a distance.

7. Microfibre De-misting Cloths

Temperature changes during a heavy downpour cause windows to fog up almost instantly.

While your air conditioning helps, it might not always clear the side windows or mirrors fast enough.

Keep a specialised microfibre de-misting cloth in your glove compartment.

Specialised microfibre de-misting towels (@www.amazon.co.uk)