Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Essential car accessories for safe driving during the rainy season
The rainy season transforms daily commutes into challenging navigation tasks.
Whether you are dealing with a sudden flash flood in Nairobi or slippery murram roads upcountry, your vehicle requires a few upgrades to handle the conditions safely.
Beyond the basic mechanical checkup, investing in these accessories can prevent accidents and save you from being stranded in a downpour.
1. High-Visibility Silicone Wiper Blades
Visibility is your first line of defence.
Standard rubber blades often perish under the harsh Kenyan sun, leaving streaks when the rains finally arrive.
You should consider switching to silicone wiper blades.
These are more durable than traditional rubber and leave a thin water-repellent layer on your windscreen.
This coating causes rain to bead up and roll away quickly, which significantly improves your view of the road during heavy storms.
Always ensure you choose the correct size for your car model to avoid uncleaned patches.
2. Hydrophobic Glass Treatments
While good wipers are vital, a hydrophobic glass treatment provides extra protection.
To apply this, the windscreen is first cleaned thoroughly with an alcohol-based cleaner to remove all oils and debris.
Next, a microfibre applicator is used to spread the liquid repellent (typically a silicone- or fluorinated-polymer-based solution) in a circular motion across the dry glass.
Once the product hazes over after a few minutes, the surface is buffed with a clean cloth to create a durable, water-shedding barrier that allows rain to roll off at high speeds.
When you drive at speeds above 60 kilometres per hour, the airflow pushes the water droplets off the glass before the wipers even need to move.
This treatment is particularly useful at night when rain on the glass can catch the glare of oncoming headlights and temporarily blind you.
3. Heavy-Duty Rubber Floor Mats
Rainy weather inevitably brings mud and water into your car interior.
Standard carpet mats soak up this moisture, which leads to a damp smell and persistent window fogging.
You should install deep-ribbed rubber or TPE mats.
These are designed to catch water and mud in their grooves, keeping your car floor dry.
Because they do not hold moisture, they also help reduce the humidity inside the cabin, which keeps your windows from misting up while you drive.
4. LED Fog Lights
The rain often comes with thick mist and grey skies that reduce visibility to a few metres.
If your car only has standard halogen headlights, you might find them insufficient.
Installing LED fog lights can make a massive difference.
These lights sit lower on the bumper and cast a wider beam that cuts through the rain without reflecting off the water droplets.
This helps you see the road edges and lane markings more clearly without blinding other drivers.
5. Portable Tyre Inflator and Gauge
The grip your car has on a wet road depends entirely on your tyres.
Under-inflated tyres are dangerous in the rain because they increase the risk of aquaplaning, which is when your car slides uncontrollably on a thin film of water.
You should keep a portable tyre inflator in your boot.
This allows you to maintain the correct pressure at all times.
Checking your tyre pressure once a week during the wet season ensures that the tread can effectively channel water away from the road surface.
6. Emergency Roadside Kit
Breakdowns are more frequent in wet weather due to electrical shorts or cars getting stuck in soft ground.
Your car should be equipped with a heavy-duty tow rope and a set of jumper cables.
Rain can often drain an older battery faster, and having cables on hand can save you a long wait in the rain.
Additionally, carry a high-intensity waterproof torch and a reflective triangle.
If you have to stop on the side of the road in a storm, these items ensure that other motorists can see you from a distance.
7. Microfibre De-misting Cloths
Temperature changes during a heavy downpour cause windows to fog up almost instantly.
While your air conditioning helps, it might not always clear the side windows or mirrors fast enough.
Keep a specialised microfibre de-misting cloth in your glove compartment.
These cloths are designed to wipe away condensation without leaving streaks or lint behind, ensuring you have a clear view of your side mirrors at all times.