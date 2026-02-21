Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, James McGrath in Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Jamie Madrox in X-Men: The Last Stand

Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, James McGrath in Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Jamie Madrox in X-Men: The Last Stand

Eric Dane's most iconic movie roles that showcased his versatility

Eric Dane’s transition from television heartthrob to big-screen powerhouse involved a series of high-profile roles that showcased his range. Whether playing a ruthless villain or a loyal best friend, he remained a consistent force in some of the most successful films of the last two decades.

American actor Eric Dane died on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at the age of 53.

His family confirmed he passed away following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Dane had publicly shared his diagnosis in April 2025.

While many fans knew him as Dr Mark Sloan on the television drama Grey's Anatomy, Dane also built a significant career in cinema.

He appeared in blockbusters and cult classics that resonated with global audiences.

Here are the most iconic movie roles of Eric Dane.

1. James McGrath in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

In his final major big-screen appearance, Dane took on the role of the primary antagonist, James McGrath.

Eric Dane on the set of Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), where he played the role of primary antagonist James McGrath

He played a former military man who worked to frame the late Captain Howard.

His performance as a cold and calculating villain provided a sharp contrast to the lighter tone of the franchise.

The film was a commercial success, grossing over USD400 million at the global box office.

It introduced Dane to a new generation of fans and proved his capability as an action star.

2. Sebastian Tunney in Marley & Me (2008)

Dane played Sebastian Tunney in this popular family comedy.

His character was the bachelor friend of the main protagonist, John Grogan, played by Owen Wilson.

Eric Dane (right) as Sebastian Tunney in Marley & Me (2008)

Sebastian represented the carefree life that John left behind to start a family.

The film was a massive hit, earning approximately USD247 million worldwide.

It remains a staple in the pet-themed movie genre and showcased Dane’s ability to play a charming and supportive supporting character.

3. Jamie Madrox in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Dane immortalized himself in the Marvel superhero franchise as Jamie Madrox, also known as Multiple Man.

Eric Dane as Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

His character had the ability to create physical duplicates of himself.

Although his screen time was limited, his role in a major heist sequence became a memorable part of the film.

The movie was one of the highest-grossing projects of 2006, earning over USD460 million.

This role helped establish Dane as a recognisable face in Hollywood during the same year he debuted on Grey's Anatomy.

4. Sean Jackson in Valentine’s Day (2010)

In this star-studded romantic comedy, Dane portrayed Sean Jackson, a professional American football player struggling with his public identity.

Jessica Biel and Eric Dane in Valentine's Day (2010)

His storyline focused on the pressure of being a closeted athlete in the spotlight.

The film featured an ensemble cast and grossed more than USD216 million globally.

Dane's performance was noted for its grounded and serious tone amidst the film's lighter romantic plots.

5. Marcus Gerber in Burlesque (2010)

Dane played Marcus Gerber, a wealthy and suave real estate developer, in this musical drama starring Cher and Christina Aguilera.

Eric Dane as Marcus Gerber in Burlesque (2010)

His character served as a romantic interest and a potential business threat to the burlesque club at the heart of the story.

The film became a cult favourite and earned USD90 million at the box office.

Dane’s portrayal of a powerful businessman fit the 'leading man' image he maintained throughout much of his career.

6. Dan in Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

In this survival thriller, Dane played Dan, a man whose birthday celebration on a luxury yacht turns into a life-or-death struggle.

Eric Dane as Dan in Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

The plot involves a group of friends who jump into the ocean but forget to lower the ladder to get back on the boat.