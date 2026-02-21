Age verification required
Toyota's new electric RAV4 can power a home for a week
Toyota has officially pulled the covers off the 2026 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), marking a technical milestone for the world’s best-selling SUV.
The global unveiling on Thursday, 19 February 2026, introduced a redesigned model that can now cover 150 kilometres on electric power alone.
This is a 58 per cent increase over the previous version’s 95-kilometre range.
The improvement effectively allows many urban drivers to complete their daily commutes for several days without ever needing to use the petrol engine.
The sixth-generation RAV4 PHEV uses a new hybrid platform that incorporates silicon carbide semiconductors.
This technology reduces power loss during electricity conversion, making the car much more efficient.
When the battery is paired with the 2.5-litre petrol engine, the system delivers a combined output of 242 kilowatts, equivalent to 329 horsepower.
This makes the new model the most powerful RAV4 ever made, offering significantly faster acceleration compared to earlier generations.
Seven day emergency power supply
A standout feature of the 2026 model is the 'HV Power Supply Mode,' which turns the car into a mobile power plant.
The vehicle is equipped with an internal outlet in the luggage area and an external connector that plugs into the charging port.
This system provides up to 1,500 watts of electricity, enough to run household appliances like fridges, lights, or laptops.
According to technical data from the launch, a fully charged battery and a full tank of fuel can provide power for approximately 6.5 days.
If the 'Power Supply Time Priority Mode' is selected, the vehicle can extend this electricity delivery to a full week.
This feature is specifically designed to assist during power outages or for users who need a reliable electricity source while outdoors or camping.
Sharper handling, GR Sport edition
Toyota has also expanded the lineup to include a performance-oriented GR Sport trim.
In this version, the battery pack is built directly into the car's frame, making the whole vehicle tougher and more stable.
The GR Sport trim also features specially tuned suspension and performance dampers that reduce body vibration and improve steering at high speeds.
To balance the extra power, the exterior has undergone aerodynamic changes.
New front and rear spoilers have been added to create more downforce, ensuring the car remains stable and pressed to the road during spirited driving.
The interior has also been modernised with a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen that runs the latest Toyota software platform.
Availability in the global market
Following the initial launch in Japan, the 2026 RAV4 PHEV is expected to arrive in European and North American showrooms between March and May 2026.
The move comes as Toyota transitions its entire RAV4 lineup to be exclusively electrified, phasing out traditional petrol-only engines.
The 2026 model also supports faster charging solutions, with higher-output chargers reducing the time spent at a plug.