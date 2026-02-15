Car accessories you can never go wrong with for your newly purchased vehicle
Purchasing a stock vehicle often means receiving a car with basic factory specifications.
While these vehicles are roadworthy, certain additions improve safety, maintenance, and long-term value.
For the Kenyan driver, these accessories address specific challenges such as road security, unpredictable battery failure, and varying terrain.
1. Dash cameras
A dash camera records high-definition video of the road ahead.
In the event of a traffic accident or a dispute with other road users, this footage serves as evidence for insurance claims and legal proceedings.
Most modern units include loop recording, which overwrites old files to ensure the device never stops filming due to lack of storage.
Models with a ‘G-sensor’ automatically lock footage when they detect a sudden impact or sharp braking.
2. Portable jump starters
Battery failure can occur without warning, particularly in older stock vehicles or during cold weather.
Traditional jumper cables require a second vehicle to provide power.
A portable lithium-ion jump starter is a standalone battery pack capable of starting an engine independently.
These devices are compact enough to fit in a glovebox and often feature USB ports to charge mobile phones during emergencies.
3. All-weather rubber floor mats
Factory-fitted carpet mats absorb moisture, mud, and dust.
In the Kenyan climate, particularly during the rainy season, these carpets can develop mould and permanent stains.
Heavy-duty rubber floor mats with deep channels trap liquid and debris.
They are waterproof and can be removed for cleaning with a high-pressure hose.
Using these mats preserves the original floor lining, which is a significant factor in maintaining the resale value of the vehicle.
4. Portable tyre inflators
Maintaining correct tyre pressure is necessary for fuel efficiency and braking performance.
A portable 12V tyre inflator plugs into the cigarette lighter socket and allows the driver to adjust pressure at any location.
This tool eliminates the need to visit a petrol station for routine checks.
Many units feature a digital gauge that automatically stops the pump once the desired pressure is reached, preventing over-inflation.
5. Mandatory safety equipment
The Kenya Traffic Act requires every vehicle to carry two functional warning triangles, commonly known as lifesavers.
These must be placed at the front and rear of the vehicle during a breakdown to alert oncoming traffic.
Although not legally mandatory for private cars, a dry powder fire extinguisher and a basic first aid kit are standard safety recommendations.
These items provide the first line of defence during small engine fires or minor road injuries.
6. Steering wheel locks
While modern cars have electronic immobilisers, a physical steering wheel lock acts as a visible deterrent against theft.
These mechanical devices prevent the steering wheel from turning, making it difficult for unauthorised individuals to drive the vehicle.
They are universal and fit almost any steering wheel diameter regardless of the car's make or model.