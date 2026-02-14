EPRA drops fuel prices: What you will pay for petrol, diesel & kerosene from midnight (FULL LIST)

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a significant drop in fuel prices effective midnight. This review offers relief to motorists and households as Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene prices all move downward for the next month.

Motorists and households will receive relief at the pump for the next 30 days following a reduction in maximum retail petroleum prices.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced on February 14, 2026, that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will decrease by Sh4.24, Sh3.93, and Sh1.00 per litre, respectively.

These revised rates take effect from midnight on February 15, 2026, and will remain in force until March 14, 2026.

New pump prices in Nairobi

In the capital, a litre of Super Petrol will now retail at Sh178.28.

Diesel users will pay Sh166.54 per litre, while Kerosene will retail at Sh152.78.

Prices in major towns (FULL LIST)

Fuel prices vary across the country due to internal transport and distribution costs.

Below are the maximum retail prices for major urban centres:

Why the prices dropped

The reduction is primarily attributed to a decrease in the landed cost of imported refined petroleum products.

Super Petrol: The average landed cost fell by 2.69%, from USD592.24 per cubic metre in December 2025 to USD576.34 in January 2026.

Diesel: The cost dropped by 6.37%, from USD626.75 to USD586.80 per cubic metre.

Kerosene: There was a 1.44% dip, from USD607.55 to USD598.82 per cubic metre.

While international prices moved downward, the exchange rate remained relatively stable, with the US Dollar trading at an average of Sh129.27 in January 2026 compared to Sh129.28 in December 2025.

The tax burden

Despite the drop, taxes and levies remain a significant portion of the final pump price.

EPRA announces new prices

In Nairobi, for every litre of Super Petrol you buy, Sh80.91 goes toward taxes and levies.

For Diesel and Kerosene, the tax components stand at Sh68.78 and Sh54.98, respectively.

These taxes include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT), Road Maintenance Levy (capped at Sh25.00 for Petrol and Diesel), and the Anti-adulteration Levy which applies specifically to Kerosene at Sh18.00 per litre.