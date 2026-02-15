Chaos in Kitengela: Sifuna remains defiant as police teargas 'Linda Mwananchi' rally

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses a crowd in Kitengela during the 'Linda Mwananchi' tour on Sunday February 15, 2026

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses a crowd in Kitengela during the 'Linda Mwananchi' tour on Sunday February 15, 2026

The 'Linda Mwananchi' tour in Kitengela ended in chaos on Sunday as police moved in to disperse thousands of opposition supporters.

A political rally in Kitengela turned chaotic on Sunday, 15 February 2026, after police dispersed supporters with teargas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, was part of the 'Linda Mwananchi' nationwide tour.

Despite the forceful intervention, Sifuna maintained a defiant stance, declaring that the movement would not be silenced.

Thank You Kitengela. Inspite of all the harassment, intimidation and violence from this morning you showed up. They first destroyed our dais and sound equipment in the morning, the state goons have now teargassed a peaceful assembly and brought it to an abrupt end. We shall not… pic.twitter.com/YD7ffXYCQo — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 15, 2026

The disruption began in the afternoon along the busy Kitengela-Namanga road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sifuna was accompanied by a group of high-profile leaders: Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The leaders were addressing a large crowd when anti-riot officers moved in.

Police officers at the 'Linda Mwananchi' tour in Kitengela

Police lobbed teargas canisters directly into the assembly and fired shots into the air to scatter the attendees.

The chaos brought business in the bustling suburb to a standstill as traders closed their shops to protect their merchandise, and transport along the highway was paralysed for several hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sifuna alleged that the state orchestrated the disruption long before the first canister was thrown.

According to the senator, unidentified individuals destroyed the rally's dais and sound equipment early Sunday morning.

'Linda Mwananchi' tour, spearheaded by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, in Kitengela

He accused state agents of sabotage intended to prevent the meeting from taking place.

"Thank you, Kitengela. In spite of all the harassment, intimidation, and violence from this morning, you showed up," Sifuna said in a post-rally statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The state goons have now teargassed a peaceful assembly and brought it to an abrupt end. We shall not relent."

'Linda Mwananchi' vs 'Linda Ground'

The 'Linda Mwananchi' initiative highlights deep divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

The party has struggled with internal stability following the death of its long-term leader, Raila Odinga.

Sifuna’s faction currently opposes the 'Linda Ground' group led by Oburu Oginga, which supports a 'broad-based' cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Last week, the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) attempted to remove Sifuna as Secretary General, replacing him with Catherine Omanyo in an acting capacity.

However, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) stayed the decision, effectively reinstating Sifuna pending a formal hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A growing pattern

The incident mirrors recent security challenges faced by other political figures.

Only weeks prior, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reported threats to his security during a church function in Nyeri.

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a public rally in Nairobi CBD.[DPGachagua/FACEBOOK].

These recurring disruptions have raised questions regarding the right to peaceful assembly and the role of the police in political management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Kitengela, supporters were heard chanting "Sifuna Usilale," a call for the senator to remain vigilant in his opposition role.

The leaders present urged the public to reject what they termed the 'auctioning' of the opposition to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).