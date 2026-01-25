Orengo, Sifuna & Babu Owino lead ODM showdown over Ruto support as cracks widen

What firebrand ODM leaders said on Sunday

Firebrand Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders camped in Kawangware on Sunday where they attended a church service and addressed political gatherings revealing their plans amid divisions in the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team comprised of Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Vihiga counterpart Geoffrey Osotsi worshipped at Coast PAG Church in Kawangware, Dagoretti North followed by roadside rallies dubbed “Linda Wananchi” in Dagoretti North constituency.

Delving into the wrangles facing ODM and the broad-based government, the leaders criticised their counterparts who have warmed up to backing President William Ruto in 2027 election.

James Orengo: Separating Raila's true position from false claims by politicians

The Siaya governor urged all to respect members of the Raila Odinga family, alluding to the the rough past the family went through as Raila led the clamour for multipartyism and Kenya’s progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In apparent response to those who have been peddling claims of having had private conversations with the departed leader, Orengo stated that the only way to know what the former Prime Minister said is by listening to what he said or reading what he signed and not listening to biased claims by politicians.

Hatutaki watu wachezee hiyo familia ya Raila Amollo Odinga...Mtu akitaka kujua ni nini Raila Amollo Odinga alisema, skiza sauti yake na usome maandishi yake.

While referencing a document signed by Raila Odinga which was written in the presence of Edwin Sifuna, Orengo noted that the former ODM leader called for the cost of living.

Slamming those who have been peddling a narrative that Odinga left his supporters in the broadbased government, Orengo noted that the same is misleading as only a few appointees are in government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wengine wanasema tuko kwa serikali. Wangapi wako kwa serikali tuone Orengo asked with the crowd applauding and confirming that inded they are not in government.

Edwin Sifuna: Staying true to values & principles taught by Raila

Sifuna assured the congregation that those who stand true to the ideals and values of the ODM party and principles of Raila are more than those who have opted to deviate from the path.

“Kuna wengine wamesahau njia ya haki nan jia ya wananchi wanaongea sana utafikiri wako wengi. Mimi nataka kuwahakishia ndani ya chama cha ODM kwamba wale wanashikilia maadili ya Raila ni wengi kuliko wale wameamua kuuza maadili ya chama.

Sifuna decried intimidation and threats that preceded his visit to the church, assuring the congregation that he will remain grounded in his ideals learnt from the departed party leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He faulted the ODM wing that has embarked on a mission to craft a partnership with President William Ruto and his UDA party, noting that they have done little to convince them.

He added that the ideals of the two parties (ODMA and UDA) do not match, citing past instances such as abduction of government critics.

Babu Owino: Generational change in leadership and exiting broad-based gov't

Embakasi East Member of Parliament delivered a fiery speech in which he reiterated his intention to become the ODM party leader.

He criticised the broad-based government, noting that it has done little to improve the lives of Kenyans.

Unemployment, cost of living, corruption, high taxation and difficult economic times featured in his speech in which he confirmed that protests have delivered results in the past and he is open to leading Kenyans back to the streets when the situation calls for it.

Calling for generational change in the party leadership structure, Babu vowed to lead the party out of the broad-based government shouldhe ascend to the helm of ODM.