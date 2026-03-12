President Ruto & other prominent personalities who studied at Kapsabet High School

For nearly a century, Kapsabet High School has remained one of Kenya’s most influential learning institutions.

Kapsabet High School has long been regarded as one of Kenya’s most prestigious secondary schools.

Founded in 1925, the institution has produced generations of leaders who have shaped politics, sports, public service, and governance in the country.

Over the decades, its alumni have risen to occupy some of the most influential positions in Kenya and internationally.

Below are some notable personalities who studied at the school and went on to build distinguished careers.

1. Daniel arap Moi (1935–1942)

One of the most prominent alumni of Kapsabet High School is Daniel arap Moi, who studied at the institution between 1935 and 1942 when it was still known as Government African School, Kapsabet.

During his time there, he reportedly demonstrated leadership qualities and served as a school prefect.

Moi later trained as a teacher before entering politics in the 1950s. His political career steadily rose, culminating in his presidency from 1978 to 2002, making him one of Kenya’s longest-serving heads of state.

During his leadership, he oversaw significant expansion of education and infrastructure across the country.

The late Daniel arap Moi. (The Sacramento Bee)

2. William Ruto (1985–1986)

Kenya’s current president, William Ruto, also passed through Kapsabet High School. He attended the school for his A-Level studies between 1985 and 1986 after completing his O-Level education at Wareng Secondary School.

Ruto later studied Botany and Zoology at the University of Nairobi before joining politics in the 1990s.

He served as Member of Parliament for Eldoret North, held several cabinet positions, became Deputy President from 2013 to 2022, and was elected Kenya’s fifth president in 2022.

3. Nicholas Biwott (1950s)

The late Nicholas Biwott was another influential figure educated at Kapsabet High School in the 1950s.

Often referred to as the “Total Man,” Biwott became a powerful cabinet minister during the Moi administration and served as Member of Parliament for Keiyo South for many years.

His influence in Kenyan politics and government policy made him one of the most prominent political figures of his era.

File image of former Cabinet Minister, the late Nicholas Biwott

4. Kipruto arap Kirwa (1981–1982)

Kipruto arap Kirwa attended Kapsabet High School for his A-Level education between 1981 and 1982.

He later pursued agricultural engineering and entered politics, eventually serving as Member of Parliament for Cherang’any.

Kirwa later became Minister for Agriculture, where he played a key role in shaping agricultural policies and reforms in Kenya.

5. Stephen Sang (1999–2002)

Stephen Sang studied at Kapsabet High School between 1999 and 2002, after which he pursued a law degree at the University of Nairobi.

He later entered politics and served as Senator for Nandi County before being elected Governor of Nandi County, a position he has held since 2017.

6. Samson Cherargei (2003–2006)

Samson Cherargei attended Kapsabet High School between 2003 and 2006. During his time there, he served as chairman of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) student group.

After completing his secondary education, he studied law at Moi University and later joined the Kenya School of Law.

Cherargei eventually became Senator for Nandi County, where he has been active in legislative matters and national political debates.

7. Julius Yego (2003–2006)

Kapsabet High School has also produced world-class athletes, including Julius Yego.

Yego attended the school in the early 2000s and discovered his talent for javelin during his high school years. He later rose to global prominence, winning gold at the 2015 World Championships and silver at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Often nicknamed the “YouTube Man,” Yego famously learned many javelin techniques by watching online videos, a story that inspired many young athletes across Africa.

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 27: Gold medalist Julius Yego of Kenya poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Javelin final during day six of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 27...

8. Belio Kipsang

Dr. Belio Kipsang is another notable alumnus of Kapsabet High School. He has had a long career in Kenya’s public service, serving as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education and later in other government departments.

Kipsang has been heavily involved in implementing key education reforms, including overseeing aspects of Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

9. Chris Kiptoo

Dr. Chris Kiptoo is a senior government economist and public servant. He currently serves as Principal Secretary at the National Treasury, a position he assumed in 2022.

Over the years, he has held several important government positions, including Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and Principal Secretary for Trade.