Abandoned newborn finds home with President Samia Suluhu

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has adopted a baby girl who was abandoned shortly after birth in Nzega District in the Tabora region, in a decision that has drawn attention across the country.

The infant, now named Grace Samia Suluhu Hassan, was taken into the care of the President after efforts by local authorities to trace her biological family failed.

Infant abandoned shortly after birth

Officials say the baby was abandoned soon after she was born on January 17.

The discovery prompted local leaders, social welfare officers and community members to begin a search for the mother or any relatives who might be willing to take responsibility for the child.

Despite several attempts, the search did not produce any leads. Authorities say limited information about the circumstances of the abandonment made it difficult to identify the mother or locate family members.

With no relatives coming forward, the child remained under the care of local authorities as the case continued to attract attention.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

How the case reached the president

The situation was later brought to the attention of President Samia during a visit to Nzega. After learning about the baby’s circumstances, the head of state decided to adopt the child and assume responsibility for her upbringing.

In a brief ceremony attended by regional officials and community representatives, the Nzega District Commissioner formally handed the baby over to the President.

The moment marked a dramatic shift in the child’s life, from being abandoned at birth to becoming part of the president’s household.

Call to protect vulnerable children

While receiving the infant, President Samia used the occasion to stress the importance of protecting children and ensuring they grow up in supportive environments.

She said every child deserves care, dignity and an opportunity to succeed regardless of the circumstances surrounding their birth.

The President also criticised the practice of abandoning newborns and urged mothers facing difficulties to seek help from authorities rather than leaving their children unattended.

“Wanaotupa watoto hawajui wanalolifanya. Kuliko kumtupa mtoto ni afadhali ukamkabidhi katika mamlaka za kisheria au kituo cha kulelea watoto. Kila mtoto aliyezaliwa ni hazina, na hatuijui kesho yake,” she said during the handover.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

A broader social responsibility

President Samia noted that safeguarding children is not only the responsibility of parents but also of the wider community.

She called on local leaders, families and institutions to strengthen systems that support vulnerable children and prevent abandonment.

She also encouraged parents experiencing economic or personal challenges to reach out to social welfare officers and local administrators for assistance.

Authorities in Tabora say investigations into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s abandonment are still ongoing, although tracing the mother may prove difficult due to the lack of identifying details.