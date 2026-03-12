Ways AI systems are helping U.S. fight war against Iran

The United States is increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to accelerate its military campaign against Iran, marking one of the most extensive battlefield deployments of AI technologies in modern warfare.

Military officials say the tools are helping commanders analyse intelligence and identify potential targets in seconds, but the technology has also sparked global debate about ethics, civilian safety and the future of war.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces are using a range of “advanced AI tools” to process massive volumes of intelligence collected from satellites, surveillance systems and other classified sources.

The systems allow analysts to sift through data far faster than traditional methods, enabling commanders to act quickly on emerging threats.

“Our warfighters are leveraging a variety of advanced AI tools,” CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a video statement, adding that the technology helps military leaders cut through the noise and make smarter decisions faster than the enemy can react.

He stressed, however, that humans still make the final decision on whether to launch strikes.

AI is speeding up battlefield decisions

At the centre of the system is an AI-enabled military platform designed to analyse intelligence from hundreds of data streams simultaneously.

The technology can flag potential targets, generate location coordinates and prioritise sites considered strategically important.

By automating much of the analysis traditionally done by intelligence officers, the system has dramatically shortened the time between identifying a target and launching an attack, a process military planners refer to as the “kill chain.”

Reports indicate the technology has already been used to coordinate thousands of strikes in the early phase of the conflict, significantly increasing the pace of operations.

Civilian casualty concerns

The growing reliance on AI has also raised concerns among experts and human-rights advocates. Critics warn that while AI can analyse large datasets quickly, the systems may rely on incomplete or outdated information, increasing the risk of mistakes.

Those concerns intensified after reports that a U.S. strike hit a site that may have been incorrectly identified as a military target, prompting questions about how AI-generated intelligence is verified before attacks are approved.

Technology experts say the speed provided by AI can create pressure on commanders to act quickly, potentially reducing the time available to double-check intelligence or reconsider decisions. Some researchers warn that automation bias, the tendency to trust machine recommendations, could influence human judgment in high-pressure combat situations.

Tech companies drawn into the conflict

The use of AI has also brought major technology companies into the geopolitical spotlight. Iranian officials and media have warned that U.S. technology firms linked to military AI systems could become targets as the conflict expands.

Meanwhile, cyber operations have become another front in the confrontation, with hackers and state-aligned groups launching digital attacks against companies and infrastructure connected to the war effort.

A glimpse of future warfare

The U.S. campaign against Iran may signal a turning point in how wars are fought. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to process intelligence, coordinate drones, analyse surveillance footage and help commanders plan operations.