Azziad Nasenya on fame, boundaries and protecting her mental space

For many young celebrities who rose to prominence through social media, fame often arrives suddenly and with it comes scrutiny, pressure and constant public attention.

For Kenyan content creator, actor and media personality Azziad Nasenya, learning how to navigate that reality has become just as important as building her career.

Now starring as Natasha in the popular drama series Lazizi on Maisha Magic Plus, Azziad says she has had to develop firm boundaries to protect her mental and emotional well-being while remaining active in the public eye.

Navigating the pressure of fame

Despite her success, Azziad acknowledges that life in the creative industry can be demanding. However, rather than viewing pressure as something negative, she sees it as a catalyst for growth.

“Every job has pressure. The difference is how you perceive it. Pressure is what creates diamonds, after all,” she says.

According to the actress, the key lies not in avoiding challenges but in learning how to manage them. “It’s not about avoiding pressure, but learning how to manage it, channel it, and grow through it. So far, I’m handling it well and I’m proud of that.”

Her outlook reflects a broader shift in how young creatives approach fame, balancing ambition with self-awareness and emotional resilience.

Drawing boundaries online

Social media played a major role in building Azziad’s brand, but it has also brought its own challenges. Over time, she has had to reassess her relationship with online platforms and set limits where necessary.

“Let’s say complicated. A love-hate affair,” she explains when describing her relationship with social media.

While she acknowledges the opportunities it has provided, the constant stream of opinions and criticism can sometimes be overwhelming.

As a result, she has adopted a straightforward approach when it comes to protecting her peace.

“Blocking people protects me. If you stress me, I’ll block you,” she says candidly.

Filtering comments and stepping away from her phone are also part of her strategy for maintaining balance in an always-connected world.

Protecting her mental space

For Azziad, mental health is not an afterthought but a priority. She openly speaks about the steps she takes to remain grounded amid the pressures of public life.

“Protecting my mental and emotional space is non-negotiable,” she says.

Among the tools she relies on are therapy and prayer, both of which help her maintain perspective and emotional stability.

She also emphasises the importance of disconnecting when necessary. “Sometimes I can go three days without my phone,” she reveals, explaining that stepping away from social media allows her to reset and refocus.

In an era where constant online engagement is often expected of public figures, such deliberate breaks represent a conscious effort to prioritise well-being over digital presence.

Redefining success through growth

Even as her career continues to expand, Azziad says she measures success differently from how many might assume.

“Someone might think I’ve made it. Someone else might think I’ve barely started,” she says.

Azziad Nasenya