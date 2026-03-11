Age verification required
Hollywood, music, & sports take top share of Forbes celebrity billionaires list
Forbes’ 2026 World’s Billionaires list has once again highlighted how fame and fortune often go hand in hand.
This year, the spotlight is on entertainers and athletes who not only excelled in their crafts but also leveraged their celebrity status into business empires.
From Hollywood directors to chart-topping musicians and sports icons, these figures have turned cultural influence into substantial wealth.
Hollywood titans: Directors and producers rule
Film directors continue to dominate the upper echelons of celebrity wealth. Leading the pack is Steven Spielberg, whose net worth of $7.1 billion makes him the highest-earning celebrity billionaire.
Spielberg’s success stems not only from blockbuster hits like ‘Jaws’, 'Jurassic Park' and 'Indiana Jones', but also from ongoing revenue streams such as theme park royalties
George Lucas follows with $5.2 billion, largely from the 2012 sale of Lucasfilm to Disney.
James Cameron, director of 'Titanic' and 'Avatar', boasts $1.1 billion, while Peter Jackson joined the billionaire ranks after selling the technology division of Wētā FX to Unity Software.
Tyler Perry and Dick Wolf have similarly built fortunes through content ownership, proving that controlling intellectual property is as valuable as artistic talent.
Musicians who built empires beyond the stage
For modern musicians, the path to billionaire status often extends beyond record sales.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, with a net worth of $1 billion, has enjoyed nearly three decades of chart-topping success and significant property investments.
Rihanna, also at $1 billion, has turned her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand into a global phenomenon, while Jay-Z has nearly tripled his fortune since becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, thanks largely to his liquor businesses.
Taylor Swift’s fortune, estimated at $2 billion, comes from both her Eras tour and a music catalogue valued at nearly $900 million.
Bruce Springsteen and Dr. Dre have also capitalised on catalogue sales and strategic partnerships.
Athletes who won big off the court
Professional athletes demonstrate that sporting prowess alone is rarely enough to reach billionaire status.
Michael Jordan, whose NBA salary was only $90 million, has earned over $2 billion through corporate partnerships and partial ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.
LeBron James, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods and Magic Johnson all exemplify how endorsement deals, investments, and equity stakes in companies can significantly exceed earnings from the sport itself.
Federer’s 3% stake in Swiss sportswear company On, for example, helped push his net worth to $1.1 billion, while LeBron James has earned over $1 billion from ventures off the court.
Here is the list of the 22 celebrity billionaires in order of net worth according to the Forbes 2026 ranking:
1. Steven Spielberg — $7.1 billion
2. George Lucas — $5.2 billion
3. Michael Jordan — $4.3 billion
4. Vince McMahon — $3.6 billion
5. Oprah Winfrey — $3.2 billion
6. Jay-Z — $2.8 billion
7. Taylor Swift — $2 billion
8. Kim Kardashian — $1.9 billion
9. Peter Jackson — $1.9 billion
10. Magic Johnson — $1.6 billion
11. Tiger Woods — $1.5 billion
12. Dick Wolf — $1.5 billion
13. Tyler Perry — $1.4 billion
14. LeBron James — $1.4 billion
15. Bruce Springsteen — $1.2 billion
16. Arnold Schwarzenegger — $1.2 billion
17. Jerry Seinfeld — $1.1 billion
18. Roger Federer — $1.1 billion
19. James Cameron — $1.1 billion
20. Rihanna — $1 billion
21. Beyoncé — $1 billion
22. Dr. Dre — $1 billion
