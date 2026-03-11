Chance for Liverpool, Man City to get revenge, & repeat of planet's main club tournament final: Champions League round of 16 top matches preview

Galatasaray vs Liverpool, March 10

A few months ago, the Lions defeated the English champions during the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, and they are determined to repeat that success.

The statistics are on their side: Liverpool has never beaten Galatasaray in Istanbul, recording 2 defeats and 1 draw.

Nevertheless, the Reds have surely learned their lesson from their last setback at RAMS Park and will be eager for revenge.

Despite an inconsistent performance in the domestic league, Liverpool has had no such problems in European competition.

Arne Slot’s team won 6 of their 8 league-phase matches and finished 3rd in the standings, securing direct qualification for the round of 16.

Will Victor Osimhen and his side once again shock the Merseyside defense led by Virgil van Dijk, or will Mohamed Salah have the final say? W1 – 4.315, Х – 4.165, W2 – 1.839

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea, March 11

Following the summer football festival in the United States, which ended in triumph for the Blues, the clash between these teams has gained an extra layer of intrigue.

Can the Parisians contain the goal-scoring threat posed by Cole Palmer and João Pedro and get revenge on the London club for denying them a quintuple last season?

Chelsea has a new coach, but the same old problems. Liam Rosenior's team clearly lacks stability.

In just one week, the Londoners managed to lose important points in front of their fans in a match against Burnley, the Premier League underdogs, and then, to everyone's surprise, unexpectedly defeat the brilliant Aston Villa (4-1) away.

Paris Saint-Germain has also had its share of setbacks this season, but in recent matches, it has picked up the winning pace and will try to secure a ticket to the Champions League quarter-finals. W1 – 1.861, Х – 4.06, W2 – 4.315

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, March 11

These teams meet in the Champions League almost as often as the media link Real Madrid with center-backs from Europe’s top clubs. William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté – the Madrid side’s transfer shortlist reads like a football encyclopaedia.

While insiders keep fans entertained with intriguing content, Álvaro Arbeloa is considering fielding 19-year-old Lamini Fati.

Real Madrid recently suffered surprising defeats to Getafe (0-1) and Osasuna (1-2), and fans are now expecting a strong reaction after those setbacks.

Unfortunately for Los Blancos, Kylian Mbappé will miss the clash with the Citizens. The UCL top scorer has already netted 13 goals this season, but an injury will keep him out of the game.

Manchester City, meanwhile, continues its EPL title chase alongside Arsenal and will also be eager to get revenge on Real Madrid for last season’s Champions League knockout phase defeat.

The team is sure to still remember its 2-1 win in Madrid back in December. The Citizens also have a surprise joker in Antoine Semenyo, who has already scored 5 goals and provided 1 assist in his first eight Premier League games for his new club. W1 – 3.27, Х - 3.695, W2 – 2.276

