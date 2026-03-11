Age verification required
Kaka Empire signs strategic partnership with Universal Music Group East Africa
Kaka Empire Music Label has entered into a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group East Africa, marking a new phase in their collaboration.
As the label behind one of Kenya’s most influential artists, Kaka Empire has played a defining role in shaping contemporary East African music.
Through this partnership, the label will work alongside Universal Music Group East Africa’s infrastructure and industry expertise to support upcoming releases while preserving the creative direction that has defined King Kaka’s career.
King Kaka’s journey has been built on music with purpose, stories rooted in real life, social commentary, and cultural reflection. His work continues to set the bar for lyrical depth, longevity, and cultural relevance within the region’s evolving music landscape.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the and continued growth of East African music.
By combining Kaka Empire’s creative leadership with Universal’s distribution network and strategic support, the collaboration aims to further elevate the region’s sound and connect it with broader audiences.
This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for both organizations as they continue championing East African music.
