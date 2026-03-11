Rostam Azizi addresses relationship with Ruto amid Nation Media Group takeover

As speculation swirls over Tanzanian billionaire Rostam Azizi’s growing influence in Kenya following his acquisition of a majority stake in Nation Media Group (NMG), the businessman has spoken openly about his relationships with the country’s political leadership.

In an interview, Azizi emphasised that his ties with Kenyan leaders are part of a broader approach to fostering regional relations.

"You touched on my closeness to His Excellency the President (Ruto). I was closer to Mzee Raila (Odinga), who was a guest of honour at my daughter's wedding in Tanzania. He flew into Dar es Salaam and came back the same night. I believe in relationships," he said.

Rostam Azizi, and Sultan Ali Allana, Director of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), sign transaction documents at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on March 10, 2026.

Azizi was quick to point out that his connections are not limited to any single political figure. He highlighted longstanding ties across East Africa, noting relationships with leaders in Zambia, Uganda, and across the region.

"Just be assured that Ruto is not my first leader in Kenya to be friends with, or rather, someone who knows me. Leaders of the past are also friends of mine,” he said.

Azizi said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had called him and invited him to invest in Kenya, and that all the licenses for building the Taifa Gas terminal in Mombasa had been granted during Uhuru’s presidency, not President Ruto’s.

He emphasised that relationships were about building stronger East African connections.

Azizi’s comments come amid intense curiosity over what his takeover of NMG could mean for Kenya’s media landscape .

While some observers speculate that ownership by a businessperson with close political ties could influence editorial directions.

The move marks a historic shift in NMG’s ownership, ending the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development’s 66-year stake and placing Azizi at the helm of East Africa’s largest independent media group.

His statements are likely aimed at reassuring both stakeholders and the public that his regional relationships are built on trust and long-term engagement rather than immediate commercial considerations.

Nation Media Group building on Kimathi Street, Nairobi

Responding to claims by some that a senior government official was behind the NMG sale, Azizi dismissed the suggestion, saying that he had been a business investor for many years across various industries, including media.

He stated that he had over 26 years of experience in the media business and that he invests wherever he sees opportunities and returns, explaining that the NMG acquisition was consistent with that approach.

Azizi further clarified that his interest in East African media dates back many years. He recounted inviting His Highness the Aga Khan in 2003 to invest in Tanzanian media, and later, in 2006, when he was selling the rest of his shares, Azizi told him that anytime they wished to exit the media industry in East Africa, he would be an interested party.

His Highness the Aga Khan had agreed to keep him in mind, and Azizi said this had shaped his long-term plan to invest in Kenyan media.

He added that he and his team had even explored the possibility of acquiring other media outlets in Kenya nearly 15 years ago, but discussions did not materialise.

He stressed that his intention to invest in Kenyan media was not sudden, but rather a continuation of a plan dating back to 2006.