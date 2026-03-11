Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
How much motorists will pay for these 21 offences under NTSA’s instant fines
Motorists across Kenya will now receive traffic violation notifications instantly via text message following the launch of a new automated enforcement system by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
The system is expected to change how traffic offences are enforced in the country by reducing delays in issuing penalties and improving compliance with road safety regulations.
Instead of waiting for manual enforcement or court processes, motorists who violate traffic laws will receive immediate alerts detailing the offence and the corresponding fine.
Authorities say the system is part of broader efforts to enhance road discipline and reduce accidents by ensuring drivers are held accountable in real time.
Below is a breakdown of some of the common offences and the instant fines motorists may face.
Speed and road use offences
Several penalties relate directly to how motorists use the road and adhere to traffic rules.
Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit prescribed for their class of vehicle will face a fine of Sh10,000.
Speeding remains one of the leading contributors to road accidents, and the high penalty reflects the seriousness of the offence.
Other road-use violations include:
Driving on a footpath – Sh5,000
Causing obstruction by leaving a vehicle improperly on the road – Sh10,000
Failure to stop when directed by a police officer – Sh5,000
Failure to obey directions from a police officer – Sh3,000
Failure to follow traffic signs – Sh3,000
Driving licence and driver qualification offences
Drivers who fail to meet licensing requirements will also face penalties under the new system.
A motorist caught driving without a valid driving licence will be fined Sh3,000, while those who fail to carry and produce a driving licence when requested will pay Sh1,000.
Other related offences include:
Failure to renew a driving licence – Sh1,000
Unlicensed person driving or acting as a conductor of a PSV – Sh5,000
Driving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) while unqualified – Sh5,000
The rules are intended to ensure that only properly trained and authorised individuals operate vehicles on Kenyan roads.
Vehicle compliance and safety offences
Vehicle condition and safety equipment are also closely monitored. Drivers operating a vehicle without identification plates or a valid inspection certificate face a Sh10,000 fine.
Other safety-related offences include:
Failure to install a speed governor in a PSV or commercial vehicle – Sh10,000
Failure to display reflective triangles when a vehicle stops on the road – Sh3,000
Failure to carry reflective warning signs (lifesavers) – Sh2,000
Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and passenger offences
Public transport operators and passengers are also covered under the regulations.
PSV owners who employ unlicensed drivers or conductors risk a Sh10,000 fine. Meanwhile, drivers or conductors who fail to wear the required badge and uniform will be fined Sh2,000.
Additional offences include:
Touting – Sh3,000
Failure to refund fare for an incomplete journey – Sh3,000
Passenger boarding or alighting from a matatu outside authorised bus stops – Sh1,000
Distracted driving
Drivers caught using a mobile phone while the vehicle is in motion will face a Sh2,000 fine.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency