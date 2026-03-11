How much motorists will pay for these 21 offences under NTSA’s instant fines

Failure to refund fare to passengers for an incomplete journey will also attract a fine according to NTSA

Motorists across Kenya will now receive traffic violation notifications instantly via text message following the launch of a new automated enforcement system by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The system is expected to change how traffic offences are enforced in the country by reducing delays in issuing penalties and improving compliance with road safety regulations.

Instead of waiting for manual enforcement or court processes, motorists who violate traffic laws will receive immediate alerts detailing the offence and the corresponding fine.

Authorities say the system is part of broader efforts to enhance road discipline and reduce accidents by ensuring drivers are held accountable in real time.

Below is a breakdown of some of the common offences and the instant fines motorists may face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speed and road use offences

Several penalties relate directly to how motorists use the road and adhere to traffic rules.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit prescribed for their class of vehicle will face a fine of Sh10,000.

Speeding remains one of the leading contributors to road accidents, and the high penalty reflects the seriousness of the offence.

Other road-use violations include: Driving on a footpath – Sh5,000

Causing obstruction by leaving a vehicle improperly on the road – Sh10,000

Failure to stop when directed by a police officer – Sh5,000

Failure to obey directions from a police officer – Sh3,000

Failure to follow traffic signs – Sh3,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

NTSA cameras installed on a road in Nairobi

Driving licence and driver qualification offences

Drivers who fail to meet licensing requirements will also face penalties under the new system.

A motorist caught driving without a valid driving licence will be fined Sh3,000, while those who fail to carry and produce a driving licence when requested will pay Sh1,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other related offences include: Failure to renew a driving licence – Sh1,000

Unlicensed person driving or acting as a conductor of a PSV – Sh5,000

Driving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) while unqualified – Sh5,000

The rules are intended to ensure that only properly trained and authorised individuals operate vehicles on Kenyan roads.

Vehicle compliance and safety offences

Vehicle condition and safety equipment are also closely monitored. Drivers operating a vehicle without identification plates or a valid inspection certificate face a Sh10,000 fine.

Other safety-related offences include: Failure to install a speed governor in a PSV or commercial vehicle – Sh10,000

Failure to display reflective triangles when a vehicle stops on the road – Sh3,000

Failure to carry reflective warning signs (lifesavers) – Sh2,000

NTSA-Driving-License

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and passenger offences

Public transport operators and passengers are also covered under the regulations.

PSV owners who employ unlicensed drivers or conductors risk a Sh10,000 fine. Meanwhile, drivers or conductors who fail to wear the required badge and uniform will be fined Sh2,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional offences include: Touting – Sh3,000

Failure to refund fare for an incomplete journey – Sh3,000

Passenger boarding or alighting from a matatu outside authorised bus stops – Sh1,000

Matatus in Nairobi CBD

Distracted driving