What drivers will pay to use Rironi–Mau Summit Highway when completed

The government has approved a Sh170 billion upgrade of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit highway into a tolled expressway, ending decades of gridlock

The government has officially greenlit the dualing of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway.

The project, valued at Sh170 billion, marks one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the country’s history, designed to transform one of East Africa’s busiest transport arteries into a modern expressway.

The road is critical factor for boosting regional trade and ending decades of traffic gridlock.The project is a total of the existing single carriageway. To ensure the road remains future-proof, the President rejected initial two-lane plans, ordering a more expansive design to handle rising traffic volumes.

Artistic impression of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway.

The new highway will feature:

A 4-lane dual carriageway stretching from Rironi to Naivasha.

A 6-lane dual carriageway spanning the high-traffic section between Naivasha and Nakuru.

The project has been split into two lots to fast-track delivery. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will handle the Rironi-to-Gilgil section, while Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge will construct the Gilgil-to-Mau Summit stretch .

The design includes modern interchanges and service lanes to improve safety and mobility for local residents and long-distance travelers.

The Cost to Motorists

For the first time on this corridor, the "user-pays" principle will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Motorists using the proposed expressway should brace for a new cost structure anchored on distance travelled, with light vehicles and passenger cars expected to pay about Sh8 per kilometre.

The tolls will be collected at eight stations strategically positioned along the route.

Artistic impression of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway.

Under the project’s financing model, the road will be operated and maintained for 30 years by a Chinese-led consortium that includes the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as a financial partner.

The concession period is intended to allow the investors to recoup their costs before the expressway is eventually handed back to the state.

To address public concerns, the Ministry of Transport has said motorists will not be forced onto the toll road. Existing roads will remain open as toll-free alternatives for those who prefer to avoid the charges, although these routes are unlikely to match the expressway in terms of speed, safety and overall efficiency.

By utilizing the PPP model, the government avoids adding to the national debt while creating an estimated 15,000 jobs for Kenyan youth during the construction phase.