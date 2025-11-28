7 Key features to expect on the upgraded Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha Road

President William Ruto has kicked off a Sh170 billion makeover of the Nairobi–Nakuru–Naivasha corridor

President William Ruto on Friday launched the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit (A8) and Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha PPP Project, promising faster, safer and more modern travel along the vital highway.

Speaking in during the event, President Ruto said the project marks “the dawn of a new era” in Kenya’s road infrastructure, ending decades of stagnation and delays that left the corridor overstretched and dangerous.

President William Ruto launching the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit (A8) and Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha PPP Project

What Will Change on the New Highway

The road project will be financed by a consortium led by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), together with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees.

1. Modern multi-lane dual carriageway

The 175-kilometre Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit road and the 58-kilometre Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha road will be reconstructed into modern multi-lane dual carriageways, built through a world-class Public–Private Partnership (PPP).

This means more lanes, better traffic flow, and drastically reduced congestion.

2. New interchanges and smoother traffic movement

To manage the heavy commercial traffic along the A8, the upgraded corridor will feature new interchanges, eliminating dangerous junctions and easing bottlenecks that often lead to long traffic snarl-ups.

3. Truck lay-bys and better freight handling

The corridor, which handles a majority of cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the DRC, will get dedicated truck lay-bys.

These will reduce roadside parking, improve order and enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

4. Pedestrian bridges and improved safety features

To reduce accidents and fatalities, the road will include new pedestrian bridges, safety barriers, lighting, and modern drainage systems.

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), such as traffic sensors, speed management technology, and digital monitoring, will also be installed.

5. Upgraded steep sections on Maai Mahiu–Naivasha

The Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha stretch, known for dangerous slopes and heavy cargo traffic, will be upgraded to handle steep gradients and high-volume freight, strengthening its link to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot and new industrial hubs growing around Naivasha.

6. Shorter travel times

President Ruto said the current corridor has been carrying more than it can bear, causing long delays and economic losses.

The upgraded highway is expected to significantly cut travel times, ending chronic traffic jams that have frustrated motorists for years.

7. Fewer accidents and safer journeys

With separated lanes, better lighting, improved signage, and intelligent transport technologies, the government expects a sharp reduction in accidents, which the President said have “stolen our loved ones” for too long.

About 15,000 young people will gain skills and employment during construction, with local businesses and Kenyan contractors taking lead roles in the project.

The corridor is one of East Africa’s most important trade arteries, linking Nairobi to the region and supporting exports to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi and the DRC.

The entire upgrade will cost over Sh170 billion, funded through a PPP model to avoid overburdening the national budget or increasing public debt.