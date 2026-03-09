NTSA instant fine system goes live: What this means for motorists

Motorists in Kenya will now receive traffic violation notifications instantly via text message following the launch of a new automated enforcement system by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In a public notice issued under the authority’s road safety campaign Usalama Barabarani, NTSA announced that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live and will automatically detect and notify motorists of traffic offences where applicable.

According to NTSA, the system operates without human intervention, meaning that traffic violation alerts will be generated automatically and sent directly to motorists through SMS.

An NTSA staffer using a speed gun

The agency says the move is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement.

“All fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within seven days,” the authority said.

Motorists who fail to settle the fines within the seven-day window will face additional penalties. NTSA warned that unpaid fines will begin to accrue interest after the deadline.

In addition, drivers or vehicles with outstanding penalties will be blocked from accessing NTSA services, including transactions on the authority’s digital platforms, until the fines are cleared.

NTSA officers during a crackdown at Salgaa along Nakuru -Eldoret highway.

The authority has urged motorists to observe traffic rules and respond promptly to official notifications sent through the system.

NTSA said further information on how the automated fines system will operate will be communicated through official government channels.