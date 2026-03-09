Advertisement

NTSA instant fine system goes live: What this means for motorists

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 10:20 - 09 March 2026
NTSA cameras installed on a road in Nairobi
NTSA cameras installed on a road in Nairobi
Advertisement

Motorists in Kenya will now receive traffic violation notifications instantly via text message following the launch of a new automated enforcement system by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Advertisement

In a public notice issued under the authority’s road safety campaign Usalama Barabarani, NTSA announced that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live and will automatically detect and notify motorists of traffic offences where applicable.

According to NTSA, the system operates without human intervention, meaning that traffic violation alerts will be generated automatically and sent directly to motorists through SMS. 

An NTSA staffer using a speed gun
An NTSA staffer using a speed gun

The agency says the move is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement.

Advertisement

“All fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within seven days,” the authority said.

Motorists who fail to settle the fines within the seven-day window will face additional penalties. NTSA warned that unpaid fines will begin to accrue interest after the deadline.

In addition, drivers or vehicles with outstanding penalties will be blocked from accessing NTSA services, including transactions on the authority’s digital platforms, until the fines are cleared.

NTSA officers during a crackdown at Salgaa along Nakuru -Eldoret highway.
NTSA officers during a crackdown at Salgaa along Nakuru -Eldoret highway.

The authority has urged motorists to observe traffic rules and respond promptly to official notifications sent through the system.

Advertisement

NTSA said further information on how the automated fines system will operate will be communicated through official government channels.

The introduction of automated traffic enforcement is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic regulations across the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
SGR stops that are quietly creating mini tourism hubs
News
09.03.2026
SGR at 8 years: SGR stops that are quietly creating mini tourism hubs
A person using KRA app
News
09.03.2026
Paid 5% withholding tax? Here’s why you may still owe KRA more
NTSA cameras installed on a road in Nairobi
Local
09.03.2026
NTSA instant fine system goes live: What this means for motorists
Kenya flood death toll rises to 42 as government pledges burial support
News
08.03.2026
Kenya flood death toll rises to 42 as government pledges burial support
Are 'no entry past 10.00 pm' signs legal? Advocate Danstan Omari explains
News
08.03.2026
Are 'no visitors past 10.00 pm' signs legal? Advocate Danstan Omari explains
Former Chief Registrar Anne Amadi takes the oath of office as a judge of the East African Court of Justice, March 7, 2026
News
08.03.2026
She's back: Anne Amadi swaps Nairobi for Arusha, takes seat on East African Court of Justice