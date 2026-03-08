Kenya flood death toll rises to 42 as government pledges burial support

The government has confirmed 42 deaths from Friday's flash floods, with Nairobi accounting for more than half. Nine people remain missing as relief efforts scale up and a rainfall advisory stays in place through Monday.

The death toll from Friday evening's flash floods has climbed to 42, up from the 25 fatalities reported in the immediate aftermath.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku confirmed the updated figure on Sunday, March 8, 2026, as National Police Service and multi-agency teams continued recovering bodies across affected counties.

Nairobi hardest hit

Nairobi accounts for 26 of the 42 confirmed deaths.

Among those killed in the capital are 21 adult men, three adult women, and two children, most of them from informal settlements along overflowing rivers in Mathare, Mukuru, and Kibra.

The remaining 16 deaths are spread across the Eastern region (10), Rift Valley (4), Coast (1), and Homa Bay County (1).

Nine people are still missing: five in Nairobi, two in Narok, and one each in Baringo and Makueni.

Rescue teams are still working to reach cut-off areas, so both figures remain subject to change.

Thousands displaced, hundreds injured

Floodwaters swept away 172 vehicles in Nairobi alone, all of which have since been recovered, though damage to private property and roads remains extensive.

Vehicles partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains in Nairobi, Kenya

Nationally, more than 50,000 people have been displaced, with families sheltering in schools and temporary centres.

The floods also killed 607 animals, including 280 pigs and poultry in Kasarani and 225 animals in Migori.

CS Ruku confirmed the government will cover hospital and burial costs for all flood victims.

KDF, NPS, and Kenya Red Cross teams are on the ground distributing food, blankets, and mattresses to displaced families in Mathare and Ruaraka.

Rains easing but danger not over

The Kenya Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall advisory runs until Monday, March 9, 2026.

Rain intensity eased on Sunday, but the department cautioned that saturated soils still pose a real risk of flash floods and landslides even under moderate rainfall.

Kenya Met warns of heavy rains

Residents near the Nairobi River and other water bodies are advised to move to higher ground.

Motorists should avoid submerged roads and bridges.

Water contamination risks remain high in informal settlements.

Anyone needing emergency assistance or wishing to report a missing person can call 999 or contact their local Nyumba Kumi officials.

Relief centres have been set up at sub-county offices across affected areas.