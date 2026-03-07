Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
At least 25 dead as flash floods tear through Nairobi, other counties
At least 25 people are dead after flash floods ripped through Nairobi and parts of Kenya overnight on March 6, with rescue operations still underway and the toll expected to rise.
The Ministry of Interior and National Administration confirmed the figure in a statement on March 7, 2026, saying most of the fatalities were reported in Nairobi after rivers burst their banks.
The National Police Service (NPS) separately confirmed 23 of those deaths, adding that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving support.
PRESS STATEMENT : NPS CONDUCTS SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATION IN NAIROBI pic.twitter.com/3ArHbHP8or— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 7, 2026
Heavy rains struck the city during Friday's evening rush hour, causing water levels to rise rapidly and blocking major roads and walkways.
The rains began on March 4 and intensified between March 6 and 7.
Nairobi police boss George Seda confirmed that some of the victims drowned and others were electrocuted, warning that the death toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue.
He also said more than 100 vehicles were damaged, with some overturning on roadsides and in parking bays.
23 fatalities in Nairobi alone
Nairobi recorded the highest number of deaths, with 23 bodies retrieved from rivers in Starehe and Kamukunji sub-counties.
Additional fatalities were recorded in Kibra sub-county.
The NPS identified the hardest-hit neighbourhoods as Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Huruma, South B and C, Pipeline/Embakasi, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Githurai, and parts of Westlands.
Roads severely affected included Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Mbagathi Way, Ngong Road, Thika Superhighway, Kiambu Road, and Lang'ata Road.
Kenya Power confirmed that its South C substation was flooded after part of its boundary wall collapsed, cutting off electricity to South B, South C, Carnivore, Kenyatta Market, Ngumba Estate, Industrial Area, Uhuru Gardens, and surrounding areas.
City Hall also confirmed water supply disruptions in areas served by the Outering Road, Eastleigh-Kiambiu, Korogocho-Dandora, and Brookside Drive pipelines.
Preliminary assessments indicate the floods have affected multiple counties beyond Nairobi, including Kiambu, Kajiado, Makueni, Nakuru, Murang'a, Bungoma, Kwale, Kirinyaga, Migori, and Tharaka Nithi.
The government estimates that more than 800 households have been displaced, with over 700 homes and structures affected, particularly in informal settlements and low-lying areas.
President William Ruto directed the immediate deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces and a multiagency emergency response unit to accelerate rescue and relief operations.
The government also announced it will cover hospital bills for flood victims receiving treatment in public health facilities.
Kenya Airways said flights to Nairobi were disrupted, with several diverted to Mombasa.
Kenya Met issues warning
The Kenya Meteorological Department issued Heavy Rainfall Advisory No. 02/2026, active until March 9, 2026 at 7pm, warning that moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue over Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado.
The advisory noted that soils remain saturated, meaning flash flooding and surface runoff risks remain high even with moderate rainfall.
Isolated areas in Nairobi could receive between 80mm and 100mm of rain.
The NPS urged the public to report emergencies via toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency