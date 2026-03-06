PS for Tourism John Ololtuaa ( extreme left) interacts with visitors at the Kenyan booth during Day 2 of 2026 ITB expo in Berlin

Kenya targets 5 million tourists by 2027 with new global campaign

Kenya has unveiled a new global tourism campaign as part of efforts to significantly increase international visitor numbers and position the country as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.

The campaign, branded 'Experience Wonder,' was launched during the global tourism trade fair ITB Berlin in Berlin.

It forms part of Kenya’s broader tourism strategy aimed at attracting five million international visitors by 2027.

Officials say the initiative will showcase the country’s diverse tourism offerings, from iconic wildlife experiences to cultural heritage, adventure tourism and coastal destinations.

Principal Secretary for Tourism John Ololtuaa said the campaign reflects Kenya’s unique position as both the cradle of humankind and home to some of the world’s most recognisable tourism attractions.

“Kenya is the birthplace of humanity and home to the world’s most iconic wildlife spectacles. This campaign goes beyond landscapes, wildlife, culture and beaches. It represents a feeling of connection, discovery and renewal,” he said during the launch.

Can Kenya reach five million visitors?

The ambitious target comes at a time when Kenya’s tourism sector is experiencing renewed growth.

According to government figures, the country recorded 2.39 million international arrivals in 2024, representing a 14.7 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Tourism earnings also rose sharply, growing by 19.8 per cent to Sh452.2 billion.

However, reaching five million visitors by 2027 would require Kenya to more than double its current arrivals within just a few years.

Tourism authorities believe the new campaign, together with improved travel infrastructure and policy reforms, will help bridge that gap.

Expanding air connectivity and visitor access

One of the key pillars supporting the growth target is improved accessibility for international travellers.

The government is working to expand air connectivity with global carriers while also introducing policy measures designed to simplify travel to the country.

Among the initiatives highlighted by officials is the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which is intended to streamline entry processes and make it easier for international visitors to access the destination.

The campaign will also be supported by digital tools designed to encourage travellers to explore more parts of the country.

Diversifying the tourism experience

Officials say Kenya’s tourism offering is evolving beyond its traditional safari appeal.

According to the tourism ministry, the country is increasingly promoting adventure tourism, sports tourism, wellness travel, cultural heritage and luxury experiences to attract a broader range of global travellers.

June Chepkemei, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board, said global travel trends show growing demand for authentic and immersive experiences.

“Tourism continues to grow, and there is increasing demand for authentic experiences. That is exactly what Magical Kenya offers, and this campaign will clearly communicate the diversity and depth of experiences available in Kenya,” she said.

Key markets driving visitor numbers

Kenya’s tourism performance has been supported by strong arrivals from key international markets.

The United States remains the country’s largest source of visitors, accounting for 12.8 per cent of total arrivals, while travellers from Europe collectively represent 28.1 per cent of international visitors.

Kenya’s ambassador to Germany, Stella Mokaya Orina, said diplomatic missions will play a role in supporting the campaign by strengthening tourism partnerships abroad.

“Tourism diplomacy fosters deeper understanding between cultures. Germans are keen travellers, and Kenya is committed to enhancing its tourism offerings,” she said.

Turning ambition into reality

With global competition for tourists intensifying, Kenya’s latest campaign represents a renewed effort to strengthen its position in the international travel market.

Whether the country can achieve its ambitious five-million-visitor target by 2027 will likely depend not only on marketing campaigns but also on continued improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and visitor experience.