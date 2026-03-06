After years of shortages, new Sh1.2 billion water project begins serving 100,000 residents

Residents of Ugunja, Sega and Ukwala in Siaya County are set to benefit from a new water supply project designed to ease chronic shortages that have forced many households to rely on rivers and other unsafe sources.

The Ugunja–Sega–Ukwala Water Supply Project, funded jointly by the Government of Kenya and the African Development Bank at a cost of Sh1.2 billion, has the capacity to treat about 8,000 cubic metres of water per day.

The system is expected to serve an estimated 100,000 people across the three towns and surrounding rural areas.

Officials say the infrastructure includes more than 85 kilometres of pipelines connecting urban centres with outlying communities, with a focus on extending water access to areas that previously lacked piped supply.

Water scarcity has long been a challenge in parts of Siaya County, where residents often travel several kilometres to collect water from rivers or shallow wells.

The new system draws water from the Nzoia River and incorporates a gravity-fed design supported by hydro-turbine technology that helps power distribution.

Engineers involved in the project say the system is intended to reduce energy costs typically associated with pumping water, potentially lowering operational expenses and improving long-term sustainability.

Local leaders hope the improved access to treated water will also address public health concerns associated with unsafe water sources.

Waterborne diseases remain a persistent issue in several rural communities in western Kenya, particularly during the rainy season when contamination levels rise.

Beyond household use, county officials say the project could support small businesses, schools and healthcare facilities that depend on a stable water supply.

Reliable water access is also expected to support agricultural activities and small-scale processing enterprises in the area.

However, the success of such projects often depends on maintenance, tariff structures and management capacity.

In many counties across Kenya, newly built water systems have struggled with sustainability due to funding gaps or governance challenges.

