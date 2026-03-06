Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Lewis Hamilton wants Formula One in Africa, but where could it happen?
For years, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has used his influence within Formula One to advocate for the sport’s long-awaited return to Africa.
As the only continent without a race on the current calendar, Africa has increasingly become the focus of debate within motorsport circles.
Hamilton has not hidden his desire to see that change happen before his career comes to an end.
The 41-year-old British driver has revealed that he has been pushing for the move behind the scenes for several years, saying he has been speaking directly to decision-makers within the sport.
“For the past six years, maybe seven, I’ve been fighting in the background to get a grand prix … sitting with stakeholders and asking the question: ‘Why are we not in Africa?’,” he said.
With discussions continuing, the question is no longer simply whether Formula One will return to the continent, but where that race might take place.
Rwanda’s growing sporting ambitions
One country that has recently emerged in the conversation is Rwanda. Over the past decade, the East African nation has aggressively positioned itself as a hub for global sporting events and sports tourism.
From hosting international cycling competitions to sponsoring major European football clubs, Rwanda has invested heavily in building its global sporting profile. Hamilton himself appeared impressed by the country during his travels across Africa.
“I loved Kenya, I don’t think we’re going to have a grand prix in Kenya, but Rwanda particularly was spectacular,” he said.
However, while Rwanda has the ambition and growing international reputation, hosting a Formula One race requires more than enthusiasm.
The construction of a world-class circuit and the enormous financial costs associated with staging a Grand Prix remain significant hurdles.
South Africa’s motorsport legacy
If history and infrastructure are taken into account, South Africa remains the most likely candidate for Africa’s Formula One return.
The country has previously hosted the South African Grand Prix at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which held several Formula One races during the 20th century.
The circuit remains one of the continent’s most recognised motorsport venues and has undergone modern upgrades in recent years.
Hamilton also singled out the country as a natural contender, praising its appeal as a racing destination.
“South Africa is stunning. Those are the ones I think would be good places for us to potentially go to,” he said.
Despite the advantage of having an existing motorsport heritage, South Africa still faces the financial realities of hosting Formula One, with race fees often running into hundreds of millions of dollars.
Kenya’s appeal, but unlikely prospect
Hamilton also expressed admiration for Kenya, a country he has visited and publicly praised for its landscapes and culture. Yet even he acknowledged that Kenya may not currently be a realistic option for hosting a Grand Prix.
“I loved Kenya – I don’t think we’re going to have a grand prix in Kenya,” he admitted.
Unlike South Africa, Kenya does not yet possess a circuit that meets Formula One’s strict technical standards. Building such infrastructure would require enormous investment and long-term government backing.
For Hamilton, the push to bring Formula One to Africa is deeply personal. The champion has spoken proudly about his African ancestry, tracing roots to West Africa.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency