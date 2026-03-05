Age verification required
Profiles of new faces at Kenya Airways board
Kenya Airways has announced the appointment of four new members to its board, bringing together expertise in business, finance, governance and economic policy as the national carrier continues its turnaround strategy.
The airline named veteran business leader Kiprono Kittony as Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, alongside new board members Chris Diaz, Winnie Iminza Nyamute and economist David Ndii.
Kiprono Kittony
Kittony assumes the role of board chairman with decades of experience in business leadership and corporate governance.
He currently serves as chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange and is widely credited with revitalising the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his tenure.
The seasoned entrepreneur has also played a role in building several major businesses, including co-founding Creditinfo CRB Kenya and chairing companies such as Mtech Limited and Radio Africa Group.
Beyond Kenya, Kittony serves as Vice Chairman of the World Chambers Federation and advises an Amsterdam-based private equity fund, IFHA.
Academically, he holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Nairobi and a Global Executive MBA from United States International University-Africa and Columbia Business School.
In 2019, he was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in recognition of his contributions to business and national development.
Chris Diaz
Also joining the board is veteran strategist Chris Diaz, a globally recognised business leader with more than three decades of experience in corporate strategy, marketing and board leadership.
Diaz currently chairs the Adili Group and serves as a director at ALN Africa and the Middle East, as well as Group Director at Bidco Africa.
His career spans advisory work with thousands of companies across the continent, and he has played influential roles in the aviation sector through past involvement with Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.
Diaz is also the first African recipient of the Global Marketing Leader of the Year award and a Fellow of the Marketing Society of Kenya.
Prof. Winnie Nyamute
Joining the board as an independent non-executive director is Prof. Winnie Iminza Nyamute, an Associate Professor at the University of Nairobi and a respected authority in finance and accounting.
Nyamute has more than 30 years of experience spanning academia, research and corporate governance.
She currently sits on several boards, including the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Sameer Africa and Family Bank, where she has contributed to governance reforms and financial oversight.
A Certified Public Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya, Nyamute is also known for mentoring students and championing women’s entrepreneurship through financial training and mentorship programmes.
David Ndii
Economist David Ndii joins the board as a non-executive director, bringing extensive policy and financial expertise.
Ndii currently serves as chairperson of the President's Council of Economic Advisors, where he advises President William Ruto on economic strategy and reforms.
Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has served as chief economist at Equity Bank and worked at the World Bank.
He was also involved in shaping Kenya’s economic recovery strategy under the National Rainbow Coalition administration and has advised governments and financial institutions across Africa.
A Rhodes Scholar, Ndii holds advanced degrees from the University of Oxford and the University of Nairobi. He is also the founder of the Institute of Economic Affairs and the consultancy firm Africa Economics.
Strategic moment for the national carrier
The appointments come at a critical time for Kenya Airways as the airline continues efforts to strengthen governance, improve operational performance and navigate a challenging global aviation environment.
In its announcement, the airline said the new directors bring diverse expertise in corporate leadership, financial governance and economic policy, which is expected to strengthen oversight and strategic direction at the carrier.
