Showmax faces the axe as Canal+ reshapes multiChoice’s streaming strategy

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 16:05 - 05 March 2026
Showmax
French media giant Canal+ has announced plans to discontinue the streaming platform Showmax, a service long associated with African pay-TV operator MultiChoice.

The decision marks a significant shift in the region’s digital entertainment landscape, particularly as streaming competition intensifies across Africa.

Subscribers were informed through an official notice that the Showmax board had already reviewed the service’s future and opted to wind it down.

According to the communication, “Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future.”

While the announcement may come as a surprise to viewers who rely on the platform for local and international content, the company indicated that the move is part of a broader restructuring of its digital strategy.

Why the platform is being discontinued

Showmax has for years been positioned as Africa’s answer to global streaming services. However, maintaining a competitive streaming platform requires massive investments in content acquisition, technology infrastructure, and marketing.

The company acknowledged that the decision is tied to sustainability concerns in an increasingly crowded market.

In its statement, it explained that the move “reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.”

Streaming platforms globally have faced rising costs and fierce competition from established players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

What it means for current subscribers

Despite the announcement, subscribers will not experience immediate disruption. The company emphasised that the service will remain operational for now while the transition is being planned.

In the communication to customers, MultiChoice reassured viewers that “at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time.”

This suggests that Showmax will likely continue running for a transitional period before any formal shutdown takes effect.

During this time, the company says it will provide additional information about timelines and the next steps for users.

Plans for a smooth transition

MultiChoice has indicated that customer communication will be a priority as the shutdown process unfolds. The company acknowledged that the announcement may raise questions among its subscribers.

