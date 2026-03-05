Age verification required
Kenya issues urgent advisory to 500,000 citizens in Middle East as conflict escalates
The Kenyan government has urged its citizens living in the Middle East to remain indoors, register with Kenyan missions and follow official guidance as tensions linked to the ongoing U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict continue to escalate.
In a message addressed to Kenyans abroad on Wednesday, Roseline Njogu, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has activated measures to safeguard Kenyans in the region.
According to Njogu, about 500,000 Kenyans are currently living and working across the Middle East, many of whom may be affected if the conflict intensifies.
“We are concerned for the welfare and the rights of about half a million of you currently living in the Middle East and affected by the ongoing conflict,” Njogu said in the address from Nairobi.
Multi-agency team formed
Njogu revealed that the government has established a multi-agency team to coordinate Kenya’s response and monitor the safety of its citizens abroad as the situation continues to evolve.
She urged Kenyans in the region to ensure their details are updated with the Kenyan missions.
“It is important that we know where you are. If you have not registered with us or updated your records, immediately register with your embassy in the country where you are,” she said.
Registration, she explained, will help the government quickly locate and assist Kenyans should emergency interventions become necessary.
Call to shelter indoors
The principal secretary also advised Kenyans to shelter in place and minimise movement, warning that venturing outside during periods of military activity could be dangerous.
Njogu expressed concern over videos circulating online showing individuals filming missiles and other military activity.
“I have seen some concerning TikTok videos of some of you recording outside missiles as they fly. This is dangerous. Please shelter in place,” she said.
Those able to work remotely were encouraged to do so until the security situation stabilises.
Follow official information
Njogu further urged Kenyans to rely only on official communication from host governments and Kenyan embassies, cautioning against misinformation circulating on social media.
“The governments of your host countries and the Kenyan embassy in your country are issuing guidance specific to your situation. Follow that and avoid rumours,” she said.
Government sets up 24-hour response centre
To maintain communication with citizens abroad, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has set up a 24-hour response centre in Nairobi accessible via phone and WhatsApp.
Njogu also encouraged Kenyans in the Middle East to remain in close contact with their families back home, noting that many relatives in Kenya have been reaching out to the government seeking updates about their loved ones.
“Stay connected with us and stay connected with your family and friends back home. They are concerned for you,” she said.
Appeal for calm
The government said it continues to monitor the situation closely and hopes the conflict will de-escalate.
“We want to assure you that we are working hard to safeguard your rights and welfare as we have done in past crises,” Njogu added.
Kenya has a significant diaspora workforce across the Middle East, particularly in countries such as United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Israel, where many are employed in healthcare, hospitality, construction and domestic work.
