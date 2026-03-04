Largest annual U.S.-Africa military drill underway in East Africa

A U.S. Marine Corps V-22 Osprey, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), at the Msata Military Training Base in Tanzania, February 15, 2025.

A U.S. Marine Corps V-22 Osprey, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), at the Msata Military Training Base in Tanzania, February 15, 2025.

Exercise Justified Accord 2026 (JA26), the largest annual multinational military drill led by United States Africa Command in East Africa, officially began yesterday across Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exercise, spearheaded by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), brings together approximately 1,500 personnel from Djibouti, Kenya, Tanzania, the United States and several other partner nations. It will run through March 13.

Organisers say JA26 is designed to enhance regional cooperation, build military readiness and strengthen joint responses to shared counterterrorism threats.

Exercise Justified Accord 2026 (JA26)

“The true strength of Justified Accord lies in our partners taking the lead,” said Army Lt. Col. Jason Fernandez, the Justified Accord branch chief assigned to SETAF-AF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This exercise embodies the principle of burden sharing, creating a powerful, partner-led security network capable of shouldering the responsibility for a stable and prosperous East Africa.

According to organisers, the exercise functions as both a training platform and an innovation hub, testing emerging technologies in austere environments.

In Kenya, activities are centred in Nairobi and Isiolo, with a focus on enhancing joint command and control capabilities.

Planned activities include:

A multinational live-fire exercise

A command post exercise integrating special operations and conventional forces

Air-to-ground integration drills

Defensive cyber operations

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials say the drills aim to improve interoperability among partner forces and strengthen coordination in responding to regional security threats.

In Tanzania, the exercise prioritises crisis response preparedness and joint force readiness.

Training activities include:

A bilateral field training exercise focused on jungle warfare

Counter-improvised explosive device (IED) operations

A medical readiness exercise designed to support local communities while enhancing U.S. medical capabilities

The medical component includes outreach initiatives conducted alongside local authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JA26 also highlights the role of the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program in sustaining long-term military relationships.

The Massachusetts National Guard continues its decade-long partnership with Kenya, leading complex kinetic training exercises.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska National Guard is building on its newer partnership with Tanzania, focusing on expeditionary medical training and ground force readiness.

Exercise Justified Accord 2026 (JA26)

The exercise will conclude with distinguished visitor days featuring technology expositions organised in coordination with the U.S. military and the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

Selected U.S. and African vendors are expected to showcase commercial technologies aligned with military and interagency needs, particularly in counterterrorism operations, unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone capabilities.