Why Kenya is becoming a creative crossroads for African filmmakers

When two diaspora filmmakers land in Kenya with cameras, scripts and a week-long creative itinerary, it’s tempting to call it a film tour. But what’s unfolding is bigger than screenings.

Celestina Aleobua and Ella Chikezie are in the country for a tightly packed visit that includes festival screenings, a documentary shoot, a new short film production and a women-focused film showcase in Nairobi.

On the surface, it is a celebration of cinema. Underneath, it signals a growing creative bridge between West and East Africa.

A Kenya Chapter in a Pan-African Story

Their visit begins at Kitale Film Week, where Chikezie’s In Her Shoes and Aleobua’s Tina, When Will You Marry? will be screened.

Tina, When Will You Marry? explores the pressure placed on women turning 30, particularly within African communities in the diaspora.

Meanwhile, In Her Shoes tackles autism and gender-based violence through the story of a young girl who finds confidence through football, a narrative that has earned recognition across multiple festivals.

But the screenings are only part of the story.

Aleobua is expanding her film into a documentary exploration of Kenyan marriage traditions, adding local voices to what began as a Nigerian-Canadian perspective.

Chikezie, on the other hand, will direct a Nairobi-set short film about estranged sisters reconnecting years after family loss.

Why Kenya?

In recent years, Nairobi has increasingly positioned itself as a creative crossroads. With hubs like iHub and networks fostering collaboration between African creatives, Kenya offers infrastructure, talent and an audience receptive to layered storytelling.

Chikezie’s professional work with the African Export-Import Bank under the Creative Africa Nexus initiative also reflects a wider push to expand Africa’s cultural exports globally.

Film, once considered niche in many African markets, is now part of a broader conversation about soft power and economic growth.

Their Nairobi stop will close with a creative mixer at iHub, where discussions around co-productions and funding models are expected to take centre stage.

Women at the Centre

Perhaps the most deliberate element of the visit is the Nairobi edition of Seven Resilient Women, a curated screening celebrating stories of women choosing themselves despite societal expectations.

In a continent where conversations around marriage, gender roles and autonomy remain deeply cultural, these films land in a space that feels both familiar and provocative.

Rather than presenting a polished industry parade, the week positions storytelling as dialogue, between diaspora and continent, between tradition and evolution, between women and the systems that shape them.

For Kenya’s creative scene, the visit is less about celebrity and more about connection.

And in an industry where collaboration increasingly determines scale, that may be the most important storyline of all.

Celestina Aleobua’s Storytelling

Before she became a filmmaker navigating Toronto sets and international festivals, Celestina Aleobua’s identity was already layered across borders.

Born in Lesotho to Nigerian parents and raised in South Africa, Aleobua grew up in spaces where African identity was both shared and fragmented.

Home was Nigerian. School was South African. Later, adulthood unfolded in Canada. That cross-continental upbringing would become the backbone of her creative voice.

In interviews and through her production company, ThatAfrikan Productions, Aleobua has consistently framed her work as an effort to protect cultural nuance from dilution.

Living in the diaspora exposed her to the subtle ways African narratives are simplified or misunderstood. Film, for her, became a corrective tool.

She began her career in front of the camera, building experience as an actress before transitioning into writing, directing and producing. That shift was intentional. Acting allowed her to inhabit stories. Directing allowed her to shape them.

Her short film Tina, When Will You Marry? captures this evolution clearly. The story follows a woman turning 30 while navigating the familiar question that echoes across many African families: When is the wedding?

But instead of mocking tradition or glorifying rebellion, the film interrogates pressure with tenderness. It situates marriage expectations within migration, generational pride and the fear of losing cultural anchors abroad.

Beyond short films, she has built industry credibility through collaborations and television credits, including appearances in internationally distributed productions such as Reacher.

In 2023, she and co-creator Naira Adedeji pitched their television project Jaded at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning recognition that signalled her arrival not just as a creative voice, but as a strategist within global film circuits.

Yet despite growing visibility in North America, Aleobua’s work consistently circles back to the continent.

In many ways, Aleobua’s career reflects a larger shift in African cinema. The next generation of filmmakers is no longer choosing between “home” and “abroad.”