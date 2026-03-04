NCBA empowers corporates to harness global opportunities as it unveils 5-year strategy

The event also marked the launch of the UBUNTU Strategy 2026-2030, a belief-driven approach that seeks to build a community grounded in shared ambition, mutual growth and lasting trust.

NCBA Group this week convened leading decision-makers from across Kenya’s strategic sectors at the 2026 NCBA Corporate Golf Day held at Karen Country Club to examine why the world is betting and banking big on Kenya.

Recent developments, including Nedbank Group’s proposed 66% stake in NCBA, the Government of Kenya’s 15% Safaricom stake sale to Vodacom, and Diageo’s sale of its 65% stake in East African Breweries Limited to Asahi Group Holdings, reflect deepening capital flows into strategic sectors and a broader shift toward scale, digital integration, and long-term value creation across the region.

“Kenya’s role as a regional financial hub, supported by strong institutions, sophisticated markets and a dynamic technology sector, makes it a natural anchor for investment,” commented James Gossip, NCBA Managing Director, Kenya.

“We are looking into the processes and identifying connections between different value chains. The manufacturing landscape expects more, which is why we’re redefining what it means to bank with NCBA through platforms like Connect Plus to help businesses thrive in a digital-first world,” he added.

Agriculture alone contributes more than 20% of GDP directly and over 30% including value chain linkages, employing the majority of the rural population and driving critical exports such as tea and floriculture.

Financial services and ICT each contribute close to 8–9% of GDP, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a regional capital and innovation hub, while manufacturing and infrastructure remain central to industrialisation, job creation and trade expansion.

NCBA’s leadership across these sectors is reflected in its market reach banking 7 of the top 10 SACCOs, serving 55% of diplomatic missions, partnering with 40% of international NGOs, financing 60% of the sugar industry, and supporting over 50% of the tea sector and 30% of the floriculture industry.

