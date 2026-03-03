Age verification required
Full list of weapons the U.S. has deployed against Iran so far [PHOTOS]
The United States has deployed a wide range of air, naval and missile defence systems under what has been described as “Operation Epic Fury”, according to official communication outlining the assets used in the initial hours of operations.
The list reveals a multi-layered approach combining stealth bombers, fighter jets, missile defence systems, surveillance aircraft and naval strike groups, signalling both offensive capability and defensive preparation.
Long-Range Bombers
At the top of the strike hierarchy are the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and B-1 Lancer bombers.
The B-2 is designed to penetrate heavily defended airspace using stealth technology, often associated with high-value strategic targets.
The B-1, while not stealth, can carry large payloads and operate at high speeds, making it effective in sustained strike missions.
Their inclusion suggests the operation involves precision strikes on hardened or high-priority infrastructure.
Advanced Fighter Jets
The operation also features a full spectrum of U.S. fighter aircraft:
F-22 Raptor
F-35 Lightning II
F-15 Eagle
F-16 Fighting Falcon
F/A-18 Hornet
A-10 Thunderbolt II
The mix suggests layered roles: air superiority (F-22), stealth precision strike (F-35), multirole operations (F-15/F-16), carrier-based missions (F/A-18), and close air support (A-10).
Missile Defence Systems
The deployment includes both Patriot missile system batteries and THAAD systems.
These are defensive platforms designed to intercept ballistic missiles, indicating U.S. forces are preparing for potential retaliatory strikes rather than operating purely in an offensive posture.
Drones and Electronic Warfare
Unmanned systems listed include MQ-9 Reaper drones, used for surveillance and precision strike roles.
Electronic warfare capability is provided by the EA-18G Growler, designed to disrupt radar and communications systems, a critical asset in high-tech conflict environments.
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Monitoring and battlefield coordination are supported by:
RC-135
P-8 Poseidon
Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft (AWACS platforms)
These aircraft provide real-time intelligence and command coordination, allowing commanders to track airspace, maritime movements and missile launches.
Naval and Logistical Support
The list also mentions:
Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers
Guided-missile destroyers
Refueling tanker aircraft
Refueling ships
C-17 Globemaster III
C-130 Hercules
These assets ensure sustained operations, allowing aircraft to remain airborne longer and supporting rapid troop and equipment movement.
The combination of stealth bombers, fifth-generation fighters, missile defence systems and carrier groups reflects preparation for a high-intensity, technologically advanced conflict.
The inclusion of defensive systems such as Patriot and THAAD suggests anticipation of missile retaliation, particularly in a region where ballistic missile capabilities are established.
At the same time, the scale and diversity of assets indicate that Washington is seeking overwhelming operational dominance in the early stages of the campaign.