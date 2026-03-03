Advertisement

Full list of weapons the U.S. has deployed against Iran so far [PHOTOS]

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 09:01 - 03 March 2026
A U.S. fighter jet
A U.S. fighter jet
Advertisement

The United States has deployed a wide range of air, naval and missile defence systems under what has been described as “Operation Epic Fury”, according to official communication outlining the assets used in the initial hours of operations.

Advertisement

The list reveals a multi-layered approach combining stealth bombers, fighter jets, missile defence systems, surveillance aircraft and naval strike groups, signalling both offensive capability and defensive preparation.

A U.S. Navy vessle
A U.S. Navy vessle

Long-Range Bombers

At the top of the strike hierarchy are the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and B-1 Lancer bombers.

Advertisement

The B-2 is designed to penetrate heavily defended airspace using stealth technology, often associated with high-value strategic targets. 

The B-1, while not stealth, can carry large payloads and operate at high speeds, making it effective in sustained strike missions.

Their inclusion suggests the operation involves precision strikes on hardened or high-priority infrastructure.

F-35 Lightning II
F-35 Lightning II

Advanced Fighter Jets

Advertisement

The operation also features a full spectrum of U.S. fighter aircraft:

  • F-22 Raptor

  • F-35 Lightning II

  • F-15 Eagle

  • F-16 Fighting Falcon

  • F/A-18 Hornet

  • A-10 Thunderbolt II

F/A-18 Hornet
F/A-18 Hornet

The mix suggests layered roles: air superiority (F-22), stealth precision strike (F-35), multirole operations (F-15/F-16), carrier-based missions (F/A-18), and close air support (A-10).

Missile Defence Systems

Advertisement

The deployment includes both Patriot missile system batteries and THAAD systems.

These are defensive platforms designed to intercept ballistic missiles, indicating U.S. forces are preparing for potential retaliatory strikes rather than operating purely in an offensive posture.

Drones and Electronic Warfare

Unmanned systems listed include MQ-9 Reaper drones, used for surveillance and precision strike roles.

MQ-9 Reaper drones
MQ-9 Reaper drones

Electronic warfare capability is provided by the EA-18G Growler, designed to disrupt radar and communications systems, a critical asset in high-tech conflict environments.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Monitoring and battlefield coordination are supported by:

  • RC-135

  • P-8 Poseidon

  • Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft (AWACS platforms)

Advertisement

These aircraft provide real-time intelligence and command coordination, allowing commanders to track airspace, maritime movements and missile launches.

Naval and Logistical Support

The list also mentions:

  • Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers

  • Guided-missile destroyers

  • Refueling tanker aircraft

  • Refueling ships

  • C-17 Globemaster III

  • C-130 Hercules

USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
Advertisement

These assets ensure sustained operations, allowing aircraft to remain airborne longer and supporting rapid troop and equipment movement.

The combination of stealth bombers, fifth-generation fighters, missile defence systems and carrier groups reflects preparation for a high-intensity, technologically advanced conflict. 

The inclusion of defensive systems such as Patriot and THAAD suggests anticipation of missile retaliation, particularly in a region where ballistic missile capabilities are established.

At the same time, the scale and diversity of assets indicate that Washington is seeking overwhelming operational dominance in the early stages of the campaign.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Debt illustration
Local
03.03.2026
Will the National Infrastructure Fund break Kenya’s debt cycle?
The 2nd act: Calvo Mistari, Naiboi Step into adulthood with new track 'The Prize'
Entertainment
03.03.2026
The 2nd act: Calvo Mistari, Naiboi Step into adulthood with new track 'The Prize'
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Rwanda's President Paul Kagame
Africa
03.03.2026
U.S. sanctions Kagame's top military bosses, what this means
Marketing moves that have given these non-local brands Kenyan identity
Brands
03.03.2026
Marketing moves that have given these non-local brands Kenyan identity
A U.S. fighter jet
World
03.03.2026
Full list of weapons the U.S. has deployed against Iran so far [PHOTOS]
Government rolls out 47,000 homes for security officers in nationwide housing drive
Local
02.03.2026
Government rolls out 47,000 homes for security officers in nationwide housing drive