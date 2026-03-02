Could Kenya be targeted over U.S. base? Iran Ambassador to Kenya clears the air

In a recent press engagement, Iran's Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Ali Gholampour, sought to alleviate fears that Iran might target Kenya due to its hosting of a U.S. military base, emphasising Tehran's commitment to defensive actions rather than aggression against third-party nations.

The ambassador's remarks come against the backdrop of heightened regional conflict following joint U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026.

These strikes, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by the Pentagon, targeted Iranian missile facilities, air defence systems, and leadership, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Ali Gholampour

Iran has retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks on U.S. military assets in Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and others, framing these as direct responses to the initial aggression.

Kenya Question

Ambassador Gholampour assured the public today that Iran has no intention of targeting Kenya despite its hosting of a U.S. military facility at Camp Simba in Lamu County .

Speaking to the press amid escalating U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran's retaliatory missile attacks on U.S. bases in Gulf states (including Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others), the ambassador stated:

"Iran will not target Kenya. As a country, Kenya doesn’t provide a U.S. military facility with a magnitude to attack Iran."

He emphasised Iran's defensive posture, noting that responses are limited to direct aggressors and that Kenya is not considered a threat.

Context of the Escalating Conflict

The current crisis traces its roots to longstanding U.S.-Iran tensions, intensified under the second Trump administration.

Diplomatic negotiations, mediated through Oman, had been ongoing since early 2026, aiming to revive aspects of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018.

However, talks stalled amid mutual accusations of bad faith. U.S. President Donald Trump justified the strikes as necessary to eliminate "imminent threats" from Iran's missile program and alleged nuclear ambitions, though U.S. intelligence reportedly did not indicate an immediate preemptive attack from Iran.

Israeli forces, in coordination with the U.S., conducted airstrikes on key Iranian sites, including missile bases near Qom and Markazi Province, as well as nuclear facilities in Fordow and Natanz.

Iran denounced these as "brazen military aggression" and a violation of international law, invoking its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In retaliation, Iranian forces have targeted U.S. bases in the Gulf, vowing to continue operations against "enemy bases" until the aggression ceases.

The conflict has spilled over, with explosions reported in multiple Gulf nations hosting U.S. troops, prompting condemnations from regional governments and evacuations of civilians.

Globally, the UN rights chief has warned of a dangerous escalation, urging diplomatic solutions over military action.