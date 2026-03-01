Oburu is an honest man, but he has never tasted teargas - Siaya Governor James Orengo

Siaya Governor James Orengo has sparked a fresh storm within the Orange Democratic Movement by dismissing Senator Oburu Oginga’s capacity to lead the party. Characterising the Senator as a political bystander who has never 'tasted teargas,' Orengo warns that the party’s future depends on 'fighters' rather than 'choir masters'.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has launched a scathing critique of Dr Oburu Oginga’s suitability to lead the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), characterising the Siaya Senator as a political bystander who lacks the grit required for the party's top job.

Speaking on March 1, 2026 to NTV Kenya, the veteran lawyer and former ‘Young Turk’ stated that Oburu’s history in the political background makes him unfit to steer the party in the post-Raila Odinga era.

Linda Mwananchi versus Linda Ground

The Governor’s remarks come amidst a widening rift within the opposition party, which has split into two distinct factions: the ‘Linda Mwananchi’ group led by Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and the ‘Linda Ground’ camp led by Oburu.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna speaks in Kakamega on Saturday February 21, 2026, during the Linda Mwananchi Tour

The internal friction centres on the party’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) under a broad-based government framework.

Orengo argued that while Oburu is an 'honest man,' he lacks the activist credentials that defined the leadership of his late brother, Raila Odinga.

File image of former ODM party leader Raila Odinga with his brother Oburu Odinga

He noted that Oburu has never ‘tasted teargas’ or faced the state-sponsored hardships common to the party’s founding members.

For most of his father’s life, he was in the political background. He never really was in the forefront. He never tasted teargas. He has never been inside a police station.

According to Orengo, this lack of frontline experience renders the Senator vulnerable to manipulation by internal interests seeking to divert the party from its reformist roots.

He is a good man, he is an honest man. But I think he cannot lead the party in the right direction if he is going to be manipulated by characters within the party with other objectives.

The Governor further dismissed the current leadership style within the party, labelling those supportive of the UDA partnership as a ‘praise and worship team.’

We do not want choir masters and a ‘praise and worship’ team. That is not what Kenya needs at the moment. We need fighters and people who can stand tall even as they face opposition.

Orengo’s rhetoric signals a total break from the 'broad-based' strategy, which he has previously termed a betrayal of the party’s mandate to the electorate.

I am not afraid to become party leader, but we need unity - James Orengo

Despite the pointed criticism, Orengo remained non-committal regarding his candidacy for the party leadership at the upcoming National Delegates Conference (NDC).

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo with Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga

He emphasised the need for a ‘pathway to unity’ but declared he is ‘not afraid’ to assume leadership if called upon.

I am not afraid to become a party leader. I am not afraid to take leadership even at this stage of my political life. I think there is a lot still to fight for in the country that needs strong leadership.

This defiance follows recent moves by the Oburu-led faction to welcome back former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo to ODM, a gesture widely interpreted as an endorsement of Gumbo to challenge Orengo for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2027.

The escalating hostility between the two ODM factions has prompted concern among regional elders, who have called for a truce to prevent a total fracture of the party.

However, with the NDC approaching and both sides digging in, the battle for the ‘soul of ODM’ appears set to intensify.

The outcome of this power struggle will determine whether the party remains a radical opposition force or continues its alignment with the current administration.

