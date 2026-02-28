KQ suspends UAE flights as Middle East conflict explodes

Kenya Airways has grounded all flights to Dubai and Sharjah after the United Arab Emirates shuttered its airspace on Saturday, 28 February 2026. The suspension follows a massive military escalation in the Gulf region involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, leaving passenger and freighter operations in limbo.

The decision, which halts operations to Dubai and Sharjah until further notice, comes as a direct response to a massive military escalation in the Middle East.

The suspension follows coordinated missile strikes launched by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran early Saturday morning.

In a rapid retaliatory wave, Tehran fired missiles at U.S. military installations and allied assets across the Gulf, with explosions reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

To protect civilian aviation from the unfolding crossfire, the Emirati General Civil Aviation Authority shut down its airspace, forcing the national carrier to cancel passenger flights KQ310, KQ311, KQ304, and KQ305, alongside all freighter services.

Trade and travellers in limbo

The grounding is a significant blow to the thousands of Kenyans who rely on the Nairobi-Dubai corridor for business, domestic work, and tourism.

JKIA international arrivals terminal

Beyond passengers, the cancellation of cargo flights threatens to disrupt the flow of essential goods.

Dubai serves as a vital trading hub for Kenyan entrepreneurs importing electronics and textiles, while local farmers depend on these routes to export perishables to Middle Eastern markets.

Kenya Airways stated that the safety of its customers and crew remains the absolute priority.

Official statement released by Kenya Airways on Saturday, February 28, 2026

The airline has apologised for the disruption and confirmed that its team is reaching out to affected passengers to offer assistance and rebooking options.

For those already at the airport or with upcoming bookings, the carrier has advised against travelling to the terminal without a confirmed flight status.

A region on edge

The conflict, dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury' by the U.S. Department of Defense, has triggered a ripple effect across global aviation.

KQ joins a growing list of international airlines, including Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, that have suspended operations as at least eight countries in the region have partially or fully closed their skies.

A Qatar Airways A350.PASCAL PAVANI/AFP via Getty Images

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the hostilities, with Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei urging Kenyans residing in or travelling through the Gulf to exercise extreme caution.

We are following with deep concern the evolving situation in the Middle East and are in close communication with our diplomatic Missions. We urge Kenyans in the region to exercise caution. We stand in solidarity with countries calling for de-escalation and a return to UN Charter… — Korir Sing'Oei (@SingoeiAKorir) February 28, 2026

Affected customers are encouraged to monitor the Kenya Airways website or mobile app.