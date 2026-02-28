Arsenal and Chelsea clash in London derby, while Der Klassiker sets Bundesliga on fire: don’t miss top matches of the week!

Arsenal and Chelsea clash in London derby, while Der Klassiker sets Bundesliga on fire: don’t miss top matches of the week!

Arsenal and Chelsea clash in London derby, while Der Klassiker sets Bundesliga on fire: don’t miss top matches of the week!

#FeatureBy1xbet

Arsenal and Chelsea clash in London derby, while Der Klassiker sets Bundesliga on fire: don’t miss top matches of the week!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The upcoming weekend will delight fans with exciting matches in the top European leagues. The best sports betting site has prepared a preview of the most anticipated games of the week.

Ready to name the winners in each of the matches? You can make a prediction with the highest odds via this link !

Barcelona vs Villarreal, February 28

The Blaugranas continue their title race with Real Madrid, one point ahead of the royal club. Hansi Flick’s team cannot afford any mistakes, and their next opponents are the very strong Villarreal, who are currently third in the Primera standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are in excellent form and ready to lead Barcelona’s attack, but Marcelino’s team clearly has what it takes to challenge the Catalan giants.

Winger Nicolas Pépé is having a stunning season and is capable of causing Barça’s defense a lot of problems, while forward Georges Mikautadze keeps scoring regularly and already has 8 goals to his name in the current La Liga season.

Odds: W1 – 1.34, X – 7.11, W2 – 7.7

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, February 28

Germany’s hottest clash will take place at Signal Iduna Park. With an 8-point gap behind the Munich team, Borussia’s chances of fighting for the Bundesliga title are slim, but Der Klassiker is always a fierce battle, regardless of the tournament standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern’s top scorer, Harry Kane, has netted an incredible 28 goals in 23 Bundesliga matches, but even he will find it difficult to cope with the crazy pressure from the yellow and black stands.

Serhou Guirassy, Julian Brandt and other Borussia leaders are ready to give their all to please their home fans after being eliminated from the Champions League and defeat their archrivals.

Odds: W1 – 4.52, X – 4.57, W2 – 1.73

Roma vs Juventus, March 1

Neighbors in the Serie A standings will meet in Rome. Juventus have been knocked out of the Champions League and have gained only one point in their last three league games, allowing Roma to pull 4 points ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, the Turin side need to win, but breaking down the Wolves’ solid defense will be no easy task.

The Giallorossi have conceded only 16 goals in 26 matches this season, so Kenan Yıldız and his teammates will have to show all their attacking skills.

Odds: W1 – 2.74, X – 3.19, W2 – 2.96

Arsenal vs Chelsea, March 1

The main title contenders in the current Premier League season face another serious test in the form of their unyielding London neighbors.

In the first half of the season, Arsenal and Chelsea drew 1-1. Now the Gunners desperately need a win, as the relentless Manchester City are breathing down their necks.

The upcoming match will offer fans a number of intriguing duels: Declan Rice will take on Enzo Fernández in midfield, while Cole Palmer will test the strength of Arsenal’s center-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba.

Odds: W1 – 1.66, X – 4.26, W2 – 5.53

Follow the fiery matches of Europe’s best clubs with the best sports betting site.

Reliable brand 1xBet offers generous welcome bonuses and provides lightning-fast withdrawal of funds! You can make your prediction on the platform via this link .

Advertisement

Advertisement