Azym Dossa - Story of businessman who built Easy Coach into a transport powerhouse

In 2024, Dossa made the decision to step down from executive leadership, citing health challenges associated with advanced age.

The Kenyan transport industry is mourning the passing of Azym Dossa, the founding director and former Managing Director of Easy Coach, a brand that redefined long-distance travel in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dossa, who officially retired in 2024, is widely credited with transforming a small-scale bus operation into one of Kenya’s most respected public service vehicle companies.

His death marks the close of a 21-year chapter in the leadership of one of East Africa’s most recognisable transport brands.

A leader remembered as a visionary

In a statement issued on Thursday, Easy Coach described Dossa’s death as a profound loss to both the company and the wider business community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The firm remembered him as a visionary whose leadership and strategic foresight shaped Easy Coach during its most formative years.

Under his stewardship, Easy Coach earned a reputation for reliability, discipline, and customer-focused service, qualities that set it apart in a highly competitive and often volatile transport sector.

Building on experience from Akamba bus

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before founding Easy Coach, Dossa honed his expertise in the transport industry during his time in management at Akamba Bus.

That experience proved instrumental, giving him a deep understanding of fleet operations, route management, and passenger expectations.

Armed with nearly two decades of industry exposure, Dossa ventured out on his own in the early 2000s, determined to build a bus company grounded in structure rather than improvisation.

A modest beginning with a clear plan

Easy Coach’s journey began humbly, launching operations with just seven buses on a single Nairobi–Kisumu route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The model was simple but deliberate: three buses travelled to Kisumu during the day, the same three returned to Nairobi at night, and one bus remained on standby.

This reserve vehicle ensured uninterrupted service during maintenance periods or emergencies, a foresight-driven decision that underscored Dossa’s operational discipline from the outset.

Over time, the company expanded gradually, extending its footprint across Kenya while maintaining the systems that had anchored its early success.

Innovation that changed the industry

One of Dossa’s most notable contributions was positioning Easy Coach as an innovator.

The company became the first long-distance bus operator in Kenya to introduce online booking, a move that strongly appealed to middle-class travellers seeking convenience and predictability.

This innovation not only improved customer experience but also signalled a shift in how public transport could be organised and modernised.

Stepping down from the corner office

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2024, Dossa made the decision to step down from executive leadership, citing health challenges associated with advanced age. In a memo to staff, he explained his decision candidly.

“This has not been an easy decision. However, given my recent health challenges associated with advanced age, I am of the opinion that this is the right time for me to step down,” he wrote.

Easy Coach bus

He reassured employees that his departure from day-to-day management would not sever his ties with the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While I am stepping down from the executive, I will remain closely connected to Easy Coach and will continue to offer my guidance and support to the company,” Dossa added.

Family, farewell, and legacy

Dossa is survived by his wife, Dilshad Dossa, his sons Tariq and Khaled Dossa, daughters-in-law Armita, and his grandchildren, Kian and Arman.

His funeral ceremony will be held at the Aga Khan Cultural and Religious Centre along 5th Parklands Avenue on Saturday, February 28, at 9.15 am, after which the cortège will proceed to the Ismaili Cemetery.

Advertisement