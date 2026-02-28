Passport-gate: Leaked dossier reveals Kenyan passports issued to warlords & foreigners

A major security scandal has erupted following the leak of internal documents suggesting that the Kenyan government issued passports to high-profile foreign nationals, including a sanctioned Sudanese warlord and a controversial Zimbabwean businessman. As ordinary citizens face month-long delays for travel documents, these revelations raise urgent questions regarding national integrity, constitutional compliance, and Kenya’s diplomatic neutrality in regional conflicts.

The disclosure, which surfaced on February 26, 2026, suggests that several individuals, including sanctioned warlords and foreign businessmen, obtained Kenyan travel documents despite lacking clear legal pathways to citizenship.

A warlord's brother, controversial businessman & more

Central to the controversy is the revelation that Algoney Hamdan Dagalo, the younger brother of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedti’ Dagalo, reportedly holds a Kenyan passport.

Algoney is currently under international sanctions for his role in procuring weapons and leading paramilitary campaigns in the Sudanese civil war.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga issued a formal statement on February 26, 2026, condemning the issuance as a 'profound constitutional crisis' and a threat to Kenya’s regional neutrality.

STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGED ISSUANCE OF A KENYAN PASSPORT TO A SANCTIONED WARLORD -ALGONEY HAMDAN DAGALO MUSA pic.twitter.com/X9wEUTyBc9 — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) February 26, 2026

The leaked records further list approximately 30 other individuals of Sudanese origin.

These include Omar Bashir Mohamed Manis, Taha Osman Ishag Adam, and Siddig Elsadig Elsiddig Elmahdi, whose applications were reportedly processed between 2024 and early 2026.

Critics argue that the inclusion of these names suggests a coordinated 'VIP express' handling of applications for figures associated with the Sudanese conflict.

The dossier also highlights the issuance of a Kenyan passport to Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, a Zimbabwean businessman known for his close ties to various regional political leaders and involvement in multiple legal controversies.

Wicknell Chivayo

According to the document, Chivayo’s ordinary passport was processed on July 8, 2025.

The leaked data, shared publicly by activist Boniface Mwangi, includes tracking IDs and application dates that suggest these documents were issued without the standard five to ten year residency and vetting requirements mandated by Kenyan law for naturalisation.

Here is a list of foreigners whom Evelyn Cheluget, the Director General of Immigration Services, has issued Kenyan passports to travel with. The orders to issue the passports came from the Statehouse. Number 6 is Zimbabwe’s Wicknel Chivayo, who is supposed to help Kasongo steal… pic.twitter.com/sibnfn5AOK — The People’s President (@bonifacemwangi) February 26, 2026

Opposition leaders have categorised the development as a significant security breach.

Speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated that issuing documents to 'suspicious characters' risks placing Kenya in diplomatic difficulty and could subject ordinary Kenyan travellers to increased scrutiny at international borders.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026

Legal practitioner Wahinya Peter filed a formal request for information under Article 35 of the Constitution on February 27, 2026.

A petition filed by Kenyan lawyer Peter Wahinya