Advertisement

Passport-gate: Leaked dossier reveals Kenyan passports issued to warlords & foreigners

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 09:56 - 28 February 2026
Old Kenyan passport
Old Kenyan passport
A major security scandal has erupted following the leak of internal documents suggesting that the Kenyan government issued passports to high-profile foreign nationals, including a sanctioned Sudanese warlord and a controversial Zimbabwean businessman. As ordinary citizens face month-long delays for travel documents, these revelations raise urgent questions regarding national integrity, constitutional compliance, and Kenya’s diplomatic neutrality in regional conflicts.
Advertisement

A leaked internal document from the Directorate of Immigration Services has sparked national outrage following allegations that the Kenyan government issued passports to high-profile and controversial foreign nationals.

Advertisement

The disclosure, which surfaced on February 26, 2026, suggests that several individuals, including sanctioned warlords and foreign businessmen, obtained Kenyan travel documents despite lacking clear legal pathways to citizenship.

A warlord's brother, controversial businessman & more

Central to the controversy is the revelation that Algoney Hamdan Dagalo, the younger brother of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedti’ Dagalo, reportedly holds a Kenyan passport.

Algoney is currently under international sanctions for his role in procuring weapons and leading paramilitary campaigns in the Sudanese civil war.

Advertisement

Former Chief Justice David Maraga issued a formal statement on February 26, 2026, condemning the issuance as a 'profound constitutional crisis' and a threat to Kenya’s regional neutrality.

The leaked records further list approximately 30 other individuals of Sudanese origin.

These include Omar Bashir Mohamed Manis, Taha Osman Ishag Adam, and Siddig Elsadig Elsiddig Elmahdi, whose applications were reportedly processed between 2024 and early 2026.

Critics argue that the inclusion of these names suggests a coordinated 'VIP express' handling of applications for figures associated with the Sudanese conflict.

Advertisement

The dossier also highlights the issuance of a Kenyan passport to Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, a Zimbabwean businessman known for his close ties to various regional political leaders and involvement in multiple legal controversies.

Wicknell Chivayo
Wicknell Chivayo

According to the document, Chivayo’s ordinary passport was processed on July 8, 2025.

The leaked data, shared publicly by activist Boniface Mwangi, includes tracking IDs and application dates that suggest these documents were issued without the standard five to ten year residency and vetting requirements mandated by Kenyan law for naturalisation.

Advertisement

Opposition leaders have categorised the development as a significant security breach.

Speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated that issuing documents to 'suspicious characters' risks placing Kenya in diplomatic difficulty and could subject ordinary Kenyan travellers to increased scrutiny at international borders.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026

Legal practitioner Wahinya Peter filed a formal request for information under Article 35 of the Constitution on February 27, 2026.

A petition filed by Kenyan lawyer Peter Wahinya
A petition filed by Kenyan lawyer Peter Wahinya

The petition demands that the Immigration Department release all supporting documents, payment receipts, and security clearance reports for 28 specific foreigners named in the leak.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Former American President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
World
28.02.2026
Inside Clintons' testimonies before House Committee on Epstein links
Old Kenyan passport
Local
28.02.2026
Passport-gate: Leaked dossier reveals Kenyan passports issued to warlords & foreigners
Arsenal and Chelsea clash in London derby, while Der Klassiker sets Bundesliga on fire: don’t miss top matches of the week!
News Sports
28.02.2026
Arsenal and Chelsea clash in London derby, while Der Klassiker sets Bundesliga on fire: don’t miss top matches of the week!
Dr Chitunga: Why Kenya’s Infrastructure Fund should mirror Singapore’s investment model
Local
27.02.2026
Dr Chitunga: Why Kenya’s Infrastructure Fund should mirror Singapore’s investment model
Azym Dossa - Story of businessman who built Easy Coach into a transport powerhouse
Economy
27.02.2026
Azym Dossa - Story of businessman who built Easy Coach into a transport powerhouse
JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jet
Africa
27.02.2026
Somalia’s planned $900 million fighter jets could reshape EAC rankings