Big changes at Kenya Airways: CEO Allan Kilavuka exits

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a significant shift in its top leadership with the departure of Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka after six years at the helm.

The Board of Directors announced on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, that Kilavuka will proceed on terminal leave ahead of the expiry of his contractual tenure.

To ensure continuity, the Board has appointed the airline's Chief Operating Officer, Captain George Kamal, as the Acting Group Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately.

Kilavuka’s Tenure and Legacy

Kilavuka is credited with guiding the national carrier through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the board, his leadership was characterised by resilience and the implementation of effective cost-saving measures that were crucial in safeguarding the airline's operational viability during a turbulent period for the global aviation industry.

Under his stewardship, Kenya Airways reported growth in key performance areas, including revenues, passenger numbers, and freight volumes, helping to reaffirm the airline's competitiveness and sustainability .

The board expressed gratitude for Kilavuka's diligence and service throughout his tenure.

The Incoming Acting CEO

Captain George Kamal, who steps into the acting role, is a seasoned aviation executive with over 29 years of experience in African and Middle Eastern markets.

Captain Kamal holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and an MSc in Aviation Management, with specific expertise in innovation and digitalisation.

Prior to joining KQ’s C-suite, he served in senior executive roles such as Operations Director at Air Arabia and Chief Operations & Executive Officer at Iraqi Airways.

The Board has committed to supporting Captain Kamal during this interim period while it initiates a competitive recruitment process to appoint a substantive successor.

Looking ahead, Kenya Airways maintains its focus on a turnaround strategy designed to secure operational reliability and growth .

A critical element of this strategy, supported by shareholders, is the ongoing search for a suitable strategic investor.