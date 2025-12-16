Moses Kuria, Wajackoyah grace home of Raila's loyal aide in Siaya [Photos]

When it was his turn to speak, Ogeta took a moment to acknowledge his roots, introducing his step-mother, the only surviving wife in what he described as a polygamous household.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over the weekend visited Uyoma in Rarieda, Siaya County, where he paid a courtesy call on Morris Ogeta, a long-serving aide and bodyguard to veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The visit brought together politics, family, and history, highlighting the often-unseen figures who have stood steadfastly behind Kenya’s most prominent political personalities.

Kuria described Ogeta as a symbol of loyalty, acknowledging his years of quiet service and sacrifice in protecting Raila through turbulent political seasons.

The gathering also attracted an eclectic mix of guests, including Roots Party of Kenya leader George Wajackoyah and outspoken political enthusiast Nuru Okanga.

Songs, dance and a warm village welcome

The leaders were received in true Luo cultural fashion, with songs and traditional dance welcoming them into the homestead.

The event was not just political but deeply personal, offering the visitors a rare glimpse into Ogeta’s family life.

As part of the ceremony, Ogeta’s entire family stood before the guests and formally introduced themselves.

His eldest sister led the introductions, tapping each family member gently as she called out their names, a simple but powerful moment of pride and unity.

She also introduced Ogeta’s fiancée, Ann, drawing warm applause from the gathered crowd.

‘This is my remaining mum’

When it was his turn to speak, Ogeta took a moment to acknowledge his roots, introducing his step-mother, the only surviving wife in what he described as a polygamous household.

“For our guests, this is my remaining mum. I was told my dad had, I think, seven wives. She was wife number three,” he said, prompting laughter and murmurs from the audience.

He then turned to Ann, affectionately referring to her as his 'madam'.

“And then, here is my madam,” he added simply, drawing smiles from both guests and family members.

The moment humanised a man often seen only in a suit, standing silently behind Raila Odinga during rallies, protests and official engagements.

Raila Odinga's bodyguard Maurice Ogeta

The silent sentinels behind Raila Odinga

Throughout Raila Odinga’s long and often turbulent political life, few people have been as consistently close to him as his bodyguards.

Rarely in the spotlight, these men have acted as silent sentinels, standing guard during protests, arrests, campaigns and moments of national tension.

Among them, two figures stand out for their unwavering loyalty, George Oduor and Maurice Ogeta.

For more than three decades, George Oduor served the Odinga family with unmatched dedication. His journey began in the late 1980s under Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice President and Raila’s father.

After Jaramogi’s death, Oduor seamlessly transitioned into Raila’s security detail, remaining at his side through decades of opposition politics.

In more recent years, Maurice Ogeta became the familiar face Kenyans grew accustomed to seeing beside Raila, composed, alert and quietly efficient.

A loyalty tested by abduction

Ogeta’s devotion was severely tested in 2023 during a tense political period marked by nationwide protests and heightened security operations.

He was abducted by unknown men believed to be police officers and disappeared for several days, sparking public concern and condemnation from opposition figures.

When he was eventually released, Ogeta was found shaken and blindfolded, a chilling reminder of the personal risks that come with protecting one of Kenya’s most polarising political figures.

File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta

Despite the ordeal, Ogeta returned to duty, choosing loyalty over fear. His decision underscored the personal sacrifices made by those who operate in the shadows of power.

Standing by Raila until the end

Even in Raila Odinga’s final days in India, Ogeta remained close, standing by his side as a quiet witness to the closing chapter of a long political journey.

While politicians and supporters reflected on Raila’s legacy, Ogeta continued to play his role without fanfare.

The visit by Kuria, Wajackoyah and other leaders served as a rare public acknowledgement of that sacrifice, a reminder that behind every towering political figure are individuals whose loyalty often comes at great personal cost.