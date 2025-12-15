Government, KEPSA warn of weakening security culture as SMEs bear cost of unrest

Interior PS Raymond Omollo at the Ministerial Stakeholder Forum between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Photo/MINA

As looting hits small businesses and cyber threats surge, the government and private sector are warning that Kenya’s biggest security risk may now be a fading sense of civic responsibility.

The government has raised alarm over what it describes as a growing culture of civic apathy that is undermining national security, warning that small businesses are paying the heaviest price through looting, destruction and disrupted operations.

Speaking during a Ministerial Stakeholder Forum with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo said citizens are increasingly disregarding basic safety norms, from public events to protests, with dangerous consequences for lives and livelihoods.

“We are deeply concerned about the feeble security culture among citizens. From disregarding safety protocols at public events to disruptions during protests, these behaviours put lives and livelihoods at risk,” Dr Omollo said.

He noted that SMEs have borne the brunt of insecurity during episodes of unrest, calling for renewed public participation in intelligence sharing and cooperation with security agencies to help rebuild a culture of public order and personal responsibility.

The forum marked a push to formalise collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and KEPSA, expanding a partnership that has evolved from crisis response into a broader strategic alliance on national security, stability and reforms.

KEPSA has previously played key roles in peace campaigns during elections and disaster response efforts, illustrating how private sector involvement can bolster national resilience.

Dr Omollo said the government is also moving to strengthen regulation of the private security industry, revealing that the Private Security Regulatory Authority is finalising new regulations aimed at professionalising the sector.

“A professional and well-regulated sector is essential to national security,” he said .

On her part, KEPSA Security Sector Board chairperson Annette Kimitei said the partnership is widening to cover police reforms, cybersecurity, private security regulation and emerging technologies, at a time when cyber threats are surging.

She cited data showing more than 842 million cyber threat attempts recorded in October 2025 alone, underscoring the urgency of modern security infrastructure and real-time threat intelligence.

Ms Kimitei also flagged public discipline as a growing concern ahead of major international events such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), warning that an emerging “occupy culture” at stadiums and events, where crowds ignore ticketing and safety protocols, poses risks to public safety and the growth of sports and entertainment within the creative economy.