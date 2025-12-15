User spends Sh1.8M on food delivery: Uber Eats report shows peculiar facts about Kenyans

Here are the most standout facts that defined the country’s food delivery habits in 202, according to the 2025 Uber Eats Cravings Report

Fried chicken has cemented its status as Kenya’s undisputed comfort food champion, topping the charts in the newly released 2025 Uber Eats Cravings Report.

The report, unveiled on December 10, provides a data-driven snapshot of the nation's eating habits, revealing a landscape defined by extreme convenience, high-value spending, and specific culinary loyalties.

While fried chicken dominated as the most searched item, with tens of thousands of queries, pizza secured the runner-up spot , remaining a staple for late-night hunger and celebrations.

Beyond prepared meals, the data highlights a shift toward grocery delivery, with household essentials like cooking oil becoming frequent orders.

greek chicken

Here are the standout moments that defined the country’s food delivery habits in 2025

1. Fried Chicken Ruled Kenya’s Cravings

Chicken was the most searched food on Uber Eats in 2025, cementing its place as Kenya’s unofficial national comfort food. One outlet was so busy that it served more than 100 meals a day on the platform alone

2. Pizza Stayed on Top for Late Nights and Celebrations

Pizza ranked second among the most searched items, driven by movie nights, post-exam treats, and late-night hunger fixes across major towns.

3. Grocery Delivery Became a Household Lifeline

Kenyans increasingly turned to Uber Eats for everyday essentials, from tomatoes to cooking oil. One five-litre bottle of oil was delivered in just 150 seconds, highlighting how fast grocery delivery has become.

4. The Biggest Order Hit Sh109,000

One customer placed a premium drinks order worth Sh109,000, while another spent Sh102,134 on a fast-food feast featuring nearly 20 burgers and sides

5. Someone Ordered Food Almost Twice a Day for a Year

Uber Eats’ most active customer placed 718 orders in 2025, an average of nearly two orders every day.

UberEats rider

6. Another User Spent Over Sh1.8 Million on Uber Eats

While some ordered frequently, one user took the opposite approach, placing fewer orders but spending more than Sh1.8 million over the year.

7. One Courier Rode More Than the Distance Around the Earth

Among Uber Eats’ delivery partners, one clocked 54,961 kilometres in 2025, more than a full trip around the globe, while another completed 6,866 deliveries in a single year

8. The Fastest Delivery Took Just 147 Seconds

The quickest recorded delivery took 147 seconds from order to drop-off, barely enough time to warm leftovers before fresh food arrived.

9. “NO CHEESE” Was Typed 24 Times

Special requests stole the show, including one customer who typed “NO CHEESE” more than 24 times in a single order note.

10. Kenyans Were Surprisingly Polite in Order Notes